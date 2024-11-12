Lleida.Net Signs Two New Contracts With The Colombian Government Worth 665,000 Euros

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Madrid, November 12th - The technological services company Lleida.net (BME: LLN) (EPA: ALLLN) (OTCQX: LLEIF) has signed renewal contracts in Colombia for 665,000 euros.

The contracts, which have already come into effect, represent a significant boost for the company in the South American country, and a consolidation of its subsidiary in Colombia, in operation since 2018.

Both contracts correspond to the company's new line of SaaS services, operating under the PKI brand. PKI is the evolution of the Valencian company Indenova, which bought in 2021.

The first contract, with the Colombian Ministry of Finance and Public Credit, is worth 443,000 euros. The contract is valid for one year, until October 2025, open to renewal.

The second contract is with the country's Superintendencia de Vigilancia y Seguridad Privada, the body responsible for exercising control, inspection and surveillance over the country's private security and surveillance industry.

This contract has a value of 222,000 euros, and is valid for one year, PKI offers SaaS solutions for issuing and validating digital identity and digital certification (PKI) and process automation services with BPM which is listed in Madrid, Paris, New York, Stuttgart and Frankfurt, has had operations in Colombia since 2014, and a portfolio of more than 200 clients in the country, including Bancolombia, one of the most important financial institutions in the country.

The company, one of the leaders in the registered electronic notification, signature and contracting industry, already records cumulative sales of €13.95 million through 2024, up 12% from last year.

As of September 30, 2024, the company's cumulative EBITDA is 2.21 million euros, 1322% above the cumulative as of September 30, 2023.

founded in 1995, has received more than 300 patents from 60 countries for its innovations in registered electronic notification, contracting and signature, and is considered one of the industry leaders.



