Flex LNG - Third Quarter 2024 Presentation
Date
11/12/2024 1:38:30 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Please find enclosed the presentation of Flex LNG Ltd.'s third quarter 2024 results which will be presented in a live video webcast today at 15:00 CET (09:00 a.m. EST).
In order to watch the webcast, use the following link:
Third Quarter 2024 earnings Presentation
A Q&A session will be held after the webcast. Information on how to submit questions will be given at the beginning of the session.
In conjunction with the quarterly results, we have published a short teaser with the highlights of the second quarter. The video can be accessed through the following link:
YouTube Link
The short video and the third quarter 2024 presentation can also be accessed on our website
For further information, please contact:
Mr. Knut Traaholt, Chief Financial Officer of Flex LNG Management AS
Telephone: +47 23 11 40 00
Email: [email protected]
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
This information was brought to you by Cision
,c4064679
The following files are available for download:
|
|
Flex LNG - Q3 2024 Presentation
SOURCE Flex LNG
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN12112024003732001241ID1108874877
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.