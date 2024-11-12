J&K DGP Discusses Security, Stresses Targeting Terror Ecosystem

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, Nov 12 (IANS) Jammu & Kashmir DGP Nalin Prabhat held a security review meeting here to establish priorities, discuss security and administrative strategies, and enhance coordination across various levels of law enforcement agencies.

A statement said that during the meeting held last evening, the DGP addressed the current security landscape, emphasising the importance of proactive measures and swift responses to emerging challenges.

He outlined strategic priorities for the district, including maintaining law and order, safeguarding public interests, and enhancing community policing efforts. Officers were encouraged to share insights and challenges specific to their jurisdictions, fostering an environment of open dialogue and shared objectives.

The DGP reiterated his commitment to providing necessary resources and support to all departments under the Jammu district's jurisdiction, aiming to build a cohesive, responsive, and efficient police force. He also highlighted the importance of public trust and transparency in policing, encouraging officers to adopt community-focused approaches to their duties.

The DGP commended the efforts of Jammu Police in maintaining peace and security and urged them to continue their dedicated service to the people of Jammu. The meeting concluded with an outline of actionable steps and a renewed commitment to the safety and well-being of the people of Jammu.

The latest situation related to increased terrorist activities and the terror ecosystem sustaining terrorism in J&K was discussed during the meeting. The DGP laid stress on a proactive pursuit of terrorists and to ensure that the ecosystem through which terrorism is sustained be dismantled.

Latest attacks and anti-terrorism operations were also discussed threadbare during the meeting.

In addition to electronic surveillance, the need to prioritise human intelligence was laid stress upon by the police chief.

The meeting was attended by all senior police officers including ADGP, DIGs and SSPs of the division.