2024 Tripadvisor Winter Travel Index: A Thriving Winter Season Ahead, Sparked By Holiday Celebrations And Seasonal Joy

New York City Shines as the Top Domestic Destination, While Cancun Tops International Destinations for Sun and Fun

NEEDHAM, Mass., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- More than half of Americans (57%) are preparing for winter travel, with 96% of them planning to as much or even more than last winter, according to Tripadvisor's Winter Travel released today. Seasonal data from the world's largest travel guidance shows the majority (91%) will embark on trips for specific seasonal celebrations, such as winter festivals and activities, typically spending between 3 to 7 nights away from home to fully embrace the holiday cheer.

New York City, New York - Top Domestic Destination for US Travelers according to 2024 Tripadvisor's Winter Travel Index

Cancun, Yucatan Peninsula - Top International Destination for US Travelers according to 2024 Tripadvisor's Winter Travel Index

Tripadvisor's Winter Travel Index also spotlights the most traveled winter destinations for 2024, with New York City ranking number one for US domestic travelers and Cancun as the top choice for US travelers wandering abroad.

Winter Travel: It's not Just for Holidays any more

Winter holidays are a rare moment in time where calendars align as both work and school may be closed for a week or more. As a result, Tripadvisor's Winter Travel Index shows that a growing number of people are using the winter holiday season as their main vacation season, with well over one-quarter (28%) of travelers planning to go big and visit three or more cities during their primary winter trip.

"Our latest Winter Travel Index shows that the vast majority of people (85%) are flexible when selecting their destination this season. This reflects that people are taking the opportunity to turn travel into a vacation this period and not just use the time off to see family," said Hilary Fischer-Groban, Senior Director of Global Brand & Insights at Tripadvisor. "As well as taking time to celebrate with their nearest and dearest, there is certainly an appetite to experience new and exciting places this winter."

2024 Top Winter Travel Destinations

From Cancun to New York, American travelers are seeking both sun-soaked days and city lights this winter.



For all destinations that top the Winter Travel Index for American travelers, see below.