Trump 2.0: Will Donald Trump Ditch Indian-American Vivek Ramaswamy Post 2024 US President Polls Win?

Donald Trump is reportedly leaning toward selecting Senator Marco Rubio as Secretary of State for his second term in office, snubbing his vocal supporter Vivek Ramaswamy. Rubio, who has been a key ally during Trump's 2024 campaign, is set to make history as the first Latino to hold the top U.S. position, reported Reuters.

Marco Rubio is being considered alongside another key ally, Vivek Ramaswamy . If the former has been considered for the post, then Vivek Ramasamy would join Nikki Hale as the second prominent Indian-American MAGA figure left out of the Trump 2.0 administration, reported the Hindustan Times, citing ABC news.

Who is Mark Rubio?

Mark Rubio has been a vocal advocate of a muscular foreign policy with respect to America's geopolitical foes, including China, Iran and Cuba.

Before the 2024 US Presidential Elections, Mark Rubio had softened his stances on a range of issues to signal his support to Republican leader Donald Trump .

While there were speculations about Donald Trump selecting Ramaswamy as Secretary of State, news agency Reuters, citing sources, has reported that he appeared to have settled on his pick for the position as of Monday. Representatives for Trump and Rubio did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

If selected in Trump administration, Mark Rubio's main focus will be on shaping America's stance on Russia's war with Ukraine. The 53-year-old leader had earlier said in his interviews that Ukraine needs to seek a negotiated settlement with Russia rather than focus on regaining all territory that Russia has taken in the last decade. He was also one of 15 Republican senators to vote against a $95 billion military aid package for Ukraine, passed in April, reported Reuters. The news agency also reported that Rubio's selection holds domestic as well as international significance.

Trump 2.0

Donald Trump is set to take over the role of US President in coming months. His administration will confront a world more volatile and dangerous than it was when Trump took office in 2017, with wars raging in Ukraine and the Middle East and China aligning itself more closely with U.S. foes Russia and Iran.