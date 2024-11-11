University Of Macau Welcomes Distinguished Scholars, Boosting Its Commitment To Academic Excellence Media Outreach Newswire APAC
Date
11/11/2024 11:30:13 PM
(MENAFN- media OutReach Newswire)
MACAU SAR -
Media OutReach Newswire - 12 November 2024 - With its growing international reputation and influence, the University of Macau (UM) has attracted several eminent scholars from various fields in recent years. These scholars, who are leaders in their respective fields, significantly enhance the teaching quality and research development at UM. They also bring diverse and international perspectives and experiences to transform the university's research landscape and educational offerings. The appointments of these distinguished scholars not only underscore UM's appeal to world-class academic talent but also reinforce its prominence on the global academic stage. Among these renowned scholars are experts in economics, education, and law.
UM Rector Yonghua Song expressed enthusiasm about these appointments, "We are thrilled to welcome these eminent professors to our university. Their outstanding academic achievements and diverse international experiences align perfectly with UM's commitment to excellence in teaching and research. Moreover, the appointments will further enhance our ability to provide world-class education and conduct cutting-edge research across various disciplines."
MENAFN11112024003551001712ID1108874669
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.