Media OutReach Newswire - 12 November 2024 - Alphind healthcare, the creator of Whole Person Care intelligence activation solutions, today announced the opening of its APAC regional headquarters and the XealeiTM Experience Arena, alongside the establishing a regional Advisory Panel. Situated at T-Space in Tampines, the XealeiTM Experience Arena is dedicated to driving practical research and development in aged care and caregiving through collaboration with public and private sector organisations as well as academic institutions. Alphind's APAC HQ launch event, which is scheduled on 13 November, is supported by Ageing Asia, Asia Pacific's first Industry network on the business of Ageing, and a member of Singapore Centre for Social Enterprise (raiSE) and Singapore Business Federation (SBF).
