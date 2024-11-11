The New Nighttime “Extended Release” Gummies By The Hemp Doctor: Faster Onset, Long-Lasting Effects

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MOORESVILLE, N.C, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hemp Doctor has introduced a newly formulated Nighttime“Extended Release” Full Spectrum Gummies , available exclusively at thehempdoctor.com, and their physical store locations. The new blend consists of 50% nano-emulsified cannabinoids combined with 50% of their original long-lasting nighttime gummies formula.

Robert Shade, the founder of The Hemp Doctor, explains how the gummies work through a two-phase action.

“Once the nano-emulsified cannabinoids are active and communicating with the bodies' CB1 and CB2 receptors, the distillate-infused portion of the gummy is just starting to kick in, approximately 60-90 minutes later. The full activation happens in two to three hours. So, while you're feeling the rapid onset within 15-45 minutes, the distillate portion still hasn't kicked in. It's a perfect blend, giving you the best of both worlds.”









Quicker Onset of Effects and a Longer Duration of Action

Say goodbye to restless nights with the Nighttime Extended Release Full Spectrum Gummies. Formulated to provide the ultimate nighttime experience, these gummies are designed to help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer.



Faster Onset: Effects are felt within 15-45 minutes. Extended Duration: Benefits last two to three hours, ensuring uninterrupted sleep cycles.

Packed with 7.5mg Delta 9 THC, 10mg CBN, and 10mg CBD, this powerful blend promotes relaxation and supports sleep cycles. It's available in Tangerine, Berry Blast, and Cherry Lime flavors, with each jar containing 30 counts of gummies. A 2-count packet is also available for those interested in a sample-sized option.

Summary of Key Features and Benefits of the All-New Nighttime Gummies:



Dual-action formulation combining rapid onset and extended-release technology.

The onset of effects is approximately 15 to 45 minutes, lasting two to three hours.

Balanced inclusion of Delta 9 THC , CBD, and CBN .

Available in three mouthwatering options.

900mg of cannabinoids per jar in total, with each gummy containing 30mg. Certificate of Analysis link available .

Building on the success of their widely popular Delta 9 gummies collection, the Nighttime Extended Release Gummies is just one of the many The Hemp Doctor offerings.

About The Hemp Doctor

The Hemp Doctor has been providing high-quality hemp-derived products in its online shop and brick-and-mortar stores since 2018. The North Carolina-based company is known for offering cannabinoid products ranging from THCA flower to pre-rolls, concentrates, gummies, edibles, vapes, tinctures, and more.

What distinguishes The Hemp Doctor is its dedication to quality products and customer satisfaction. With over 100,000 satisfied returning customers, thousands of subscribers, and a Trustpilot rating of 4.6 out of 5 based on 3,730 genuine reviews, The Hemp Doctor has positioned itself as a leader in the industry.

As a company strictly adhering to lawful and safe human consumption, The Hemp Doctor's array of products undergoes third-party DEA-certified lab testing.

