LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS Launches Japan Game Development Studio Led By Hideaki Itsuno

The Osaka and Tokyo-Based LightSpeed Japan Studio Will Focus on AAA Action Games

TOKYO, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS, a leading global game developer, has announced the establishment of LightSpeed Japan Studio, its new game development studio focused on the development of original AAA action game titles, marking a major step in LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS' global expansion.

Hideaki Itsuno, Head of LightSpeed Japan Studio

LightSpeed Japan Studio will be led by the legendary game director Hideaki Itsuno. Born in Osaka, Itsuno is the former Capcom veteran, where he not only planned the Street Fighter Alpha series, but also directed iconic franchises series such as Rival Schools, Power Stone, Capcom VS. SNK, Devil May Cry, and Dragon's Dogma.

"It is our great honor to have Hideaki Itsuno join LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS," said Jerry Chen, President of LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS. "The establishment of LightSpeed Japan Studio is a significant step in LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS' expansion and demonstrates our commitment to bringing the best possible games to our players."

Operating from both Tokyo and Osaka, LightSpeed Japan Studio will offer a flexible and inclusive working environment. The studio is designed to foster innovation by integrating multi-platform, cross-device technologies, creating an environment where creativity and technical excellence thrive. The team will focus on pushing the boundaries of new game creation, continuously exploring new opportunities in gameplay and storytelling.

"Joining LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS is an exciting new chapter for me. With LightSpeed's strong development capability and global network, I look forward to creating original AAA action game titles together with the amazing team and building aesthetic and innovative experiences for the global player community. We welcome all talented and passionate game creators from the world over to join our vision,"

said Hideaki Itsuno.

Supporting Hideaki Itsuno at LightSpeed Japan Studio is a team of seasoned game developers who stand by LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS' mission to explore the forefront of innovative game creation. The studio welcomes talented individuals that share LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS' vision to co-create and deliver the best games possible to players around the world.

About LightSpeed Japan Studio

LightSpeed Japan Studio is a game development studio dedicated to crafting original AAA action game titles for global audiences. Led by industry veteran

Hideaki Itsuno, the studio operates across two locations in Tokyo and Osaka. The studio offers a flexible and inclusive work environment and actively welcomes game creators who are full of talent and passion for pushing the boundaries of game development. LightSpeed Japan Studio is a studio under LightSpeed Studios, a global game development group with teams across the world.

About LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS

LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS is a leading global game developer with teams across China, United States, Singapore, Canada, United Kingdom, France, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, and United Arab Emirates. LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS has created over 50 games across multiple platforms and genres for over 4 billion registered users. It is the co-developer of worldwide hit PUBG MOBILE (co-developed with KRAFTON, Inc.) and the developer of the upcoming AAA open-world game, Last Sentinel.



LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS is made up of passionate players who advance the art & science of game development through great stories, great gameplay, and advanced technology. We are focused on bringing next generation experiences to gamers who want to enjoy them anywhere, anytime, across multiple genres and devices.

