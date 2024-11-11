Global Impact Investing Market Set For 17.8% Growth, Reaching $1,061.14 Billion By 2028

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The impact investing market has expanded considerably in recent years and is expected to grow from $478.15 billion in 2023 to $550.52 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1%. This growth in previous years can be attributed to rising social and environmental awareness, shifting investor values, the development of impact metrics, the growth of social enterprises, the preferences of millennials and Gen Z, and increased commitment from institutional investors.

What Is the Estimated Growth Rate and Market Size of the Global Impact Investing Market?

The impact investing market is projected to experience significant growth in the coming years, reaching $1,061.14 billion by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.8%. This anticipated growth is driven by factors such as the shift toward renewable energy, initiatives for racial and gender equity, global resilience planning, the rise of circular economy practices, and a focus on education and skill development.

What Are The Significant Drivers Behind The Growth Of The Impact Investing Market?

The growing number of millennial investors is expected to drive the future expansion of the impact investing market. Unlike traditional stock-focused investors, millennials are increasingly engaging in sustainable investments to foster positive social and environmental change while building wealth. They view impact investing as a more effective means of contributing to social progress and achieving lasting positive change in society, compared to conventional philanthropy.

Which Top Companies Are Shaping The Growth Of The Impact Investing Market?

Key players in the impact investing market include LeapFrog Investments Ltd., Sustainalytics, The Rise Fund, Revolution Foods Inc., Root Capital Inc., Triodos Bank N.V., MicroVest Capital Management LLC, New Ventures LLC, Acumen Fund Inc., Omidyar Network Fund Inc., responsAbility Investments AG, Calvert Impact Capital Inc., Capricorn Investment Group LLC, Toniic Network Inc., Bridges Fund Management Ltd., Veris Wealth Partners LLC, RSF Social Finance Inc., Sarona Asset Management Inc., ClearlySo Ltd., Elevar Equity LLC, Open Road Alliance,

Which Emerging Trends Are Reshaping the Impact Investing Market Size ?

Key companies in the impact investing market are introducing new investment services to enhance their profitability. Impact investing services include financial products and offerings designed to deliver positive social and environmental outcomes alongside financial gains.

What Are The Segments In The Global Impact Investing Market?

1) By Illustrative Sector: Education, HealthCare, Housing, Agriculture, Environment, Clean Energy Access, Climate Change, Other Illustrative Sectors

2) By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises, Medium and Small Enterprises

North America: Largest Region in the Impact Investing Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

How Is The Impact Investing Market Defined?

Impact investing is a broad investment strategy that enables investors to allocate funds with the goal of producing positive, measurable social and environmental impacts. This approach reflects a company's dedication to corporate social responsibility and is also utilized to achieve beneficial financial returns.

The Impact Investing Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

. Market size data for both historical and future periods

. Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

. Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

. Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Impact Investing Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Impact Investing Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into impact investing market size, impact investing market drivers and trends, impact investing competitors' revenues, and impact investing market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

What Services Does The Business Research Company Offer?

The Business Research Company has published more than 15,000 reports spanning 27 industries and over 60 regions. Our research is supported by 1.5 million datasets, thorough secondary research, and unique insights gained from interviews with industry experts. We offer ongoing and customized research services, featuring a variety of specialized packages designed to meet your specific needs, such as Market Entry Research, Competitor Tracking, Supplier & Distributor Packages, and many others.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, serves as a leading market intelligence platform that provides comprehensive and updated forecasts to facilitate informed decision-making.

