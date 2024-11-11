Russians Kill Civilian In Temporarily Occupied Village Near Selydove

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders killed a civilian in a temporarily occupied village near Selydove, Donetsk region.

That is according to the Prosecutor General's Office, Ukrinform reports.

“On November 11, a Telegram published information regarding the alleged murder of a civilian by Russian personnel in the Pokrovsk district,” the statement says.

According to reports, this crime occurred following the temporary seizure of the village of Novooleksiivka, situated in close proximity to Selydove.

The published photos show the body of a man lying on the road next to destroyed private houses.

Urgent investigative actions and search activities are underway to verify the information, establish all the circumstances of the crime and identify the victim of the Russian army.

The Pokrovsk District Prosecutor's Office has launched a pre-trial investigation into a war crime that resulted in the death of an individual (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As Ukrinform reported, the Russian army killed two residents of the Donetsk region on November 10.