Zelensky Holds Supreme Cinc Staff Meeting To Discuss Enhancing Air Defense Capabilities

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has held a Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff meeting to discuss further strengthening of air defense capabilities and measures to counter Russian guided aerial bomb (KAB) attacks.

That is according to the president's official account on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“We have decided to increase the number of mobile fire groups in the regions that are priority targets for Russian terror. The implementation of previous decisions made at the CinC Staff meeting to enhance the training and equipment of the mobile fire groups is ongoing,” Zelensky said.

At the meeting, the President received a comprehensive report on the program to counter Russian KAB strikes. He stated that there are already promising technological solutions to this issue.

“Prior to the staff meeting, I received a comprehensive and detailed report from Oleksandr Syrskyi. The Commander-in-Chief has taken the decision to significantly reinforce the most difficult sectors, namely Kurakhove and Pokrovsk. In the Kursk region, our guys continue to hold back a nearly 50,000-strong enemy group outside Ukraine,” Zelensky emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, in a video address on November 10, Zelensky said that Ukraine is working with partners from the United States on new defense packages to increase air defense capabilities.

Photo: President's Office