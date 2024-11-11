Two Killed, Five Injured In Artillery Shelling Of Nikopol

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces have attacked Nikopol with artillery, killing two people and injuring five others.

Dnipropetrovsk Region Governor Serhii Lysak said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"We also have tragic news from the Nikopol district. Two people were killed in the shelling of the district center. Five more locals were injured. Two of them are in serious condition," he wrote.

A medical facility, cafes, shops and cars in the city were damaged.

Lysak also reported that the number of people in a Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih had increased to 14.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing. Emergency workers are clearing the debris. A woman and three children might be under the rubble.

Earlier reports said that a Russian missile had hit an apartment building in Kryvyi Rih, destroying one section of the building. Twelve people were reported injured in the attack.