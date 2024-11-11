Stefanchuk, Borrell Discuss Sanctions Against Russia, Ukraine's Path To EU

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk and EU High Representative Josep Borrell have discussed increasing sanctions pressure on Russia, as well as Ukraine's path to full EU membership.

Stefanchuk said this in a post on , Ukrinform reports.

"I am glad to meet with the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell," he said.

He recalled that this was Borrell's last visit to Kyiv as EU High Representative and "thanked [Borrell] for personal leadership, strong support, as well as for practical steps that allowed Ukraine to confront Russia for the third year in a row."

Stefanchuk expressed hope that the EU and the member states of the European Union would continue to support Ukraine in terms of financial, military, humanitarian aid, as well as political solutions that the state will need.

At the same time, Stefanchuk noted the value of Borrell's personal position on the issue of granting Ukraine permission to strike military facilities inside Russia.

Borrell examines construction of fortifications in Chernihiv region

"I once again emphasized how important it is for Ukraine to get this permission. After all, Russia does not stop its terror and resorts to shelling of Ukrainian cities every day," he said.

In addition, Stefanchuk expressed hope that the 15th package of sanctions, which is being prepared, will make it impossible for Russia to circumvent economic restrictions, in particular, through third countries.

During the meeting, both politicians also discussed Ukraine's path to full membership in the EU and the practical work that is being carried out in this area.

Photo credit: Ruslan Stefanchuk / Facebook

