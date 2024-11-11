Zelensky Congratulates United States On Veterans Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated the United States on Veterans Day and thanked Americans for their support of Ukraine.

The head of state posted his greetings on X , Ukrinform reports.

Zelensky said Ukraine "joins our closest ally, the United States, in honoring brave men and women in uniform who have dedicated their lives to protecting freedom and upholding their country's core values."

"Both Ukrainians and Americans believe that liberty and peace cannot be secured without sufficient strength. In Ukraine, we live every day with the understanding that freedom comes at a high cost -- a burden that Ukrainian defenders bear with unwavering courage," he said.

He stressed that although Ukrainian and U.S. soldiers do not fight in the same trenches, they fight for the same values: liberty, independence, and democracy.

"We thank our American friends for standing with Ukraine, not only through military aid, economic support, or sanctions, but also through profound solidarity and commitment to our shared vision of a free, secure future and a just peace," Zelensky said.

Photo: President's Office