UN Trade And Development Drives Integrated Finance To Confront Climate Crisis

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) GENEVA, Switzerland – UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD) will emphasize the critical need to align climate finance, trade, and to build resilience, particularly for the world's most climate-vulnerable economies. In the face of growing global climate challenges, UNCTAD will highlight strategies that support climate objectives while also creating sustainable economic opportunities for developing nations.

UNCTAD's Trade and Investment House , in partnership with the Export and Investment Agency of Azerbaijan (AZPROMO), the World Trade Organization (WTO), the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), and the International Trade Centre (ITC), will host discussions on key climate issues, including equitable climate finance, carbon markets, and the responsible management of energy transition minerals.

Key initiatives at COP29



Climate finance : UN Trade and Development supports predictable, transparent funding to help developing countries. Developed nations are expected to reach $0.89 trillion by 2025, increasing to $1.46 trillion, closing key financial gaps. Read more .

Sustainable growth policies : The organization will advocate for policies that ensure green, low-carbon development, especially for vulnerable economies, including Least Developed Countries and those rich in transition minerals to support the adoption of transition technology and integration of developing nations into low-carbon economies. Read more .

Finance, investment, and trade day : On 15 November, the Climate Finance, Investment and Trade Day will highlight how climate finance, investments and trade drive growth and resilience in developing countries. Read more .

Energy transition minerals : UNCTAD advocates for strategies that help resource-rich developing countries capture full value from minerals, including processing and manufacturing, not just extraction. Read more . Equitable carbon markets : UN Trade and Development will call for carbon market policies that ensure developing countries can fairly access finance, contributing to global emissions reductions and sustainable development. Read more .

UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD) uniquely connects trade, investment, and climate finance to address climate challenges, reduce economic inequalities, and foster resilient, sustainable growth, ensuring the benefits of climate action reach developing countries and communities worldwide.

For the full programme and further details, please visit the UNCTAD COP29 website .

Bending the curve: Better trade policies can break the link between economic prosperity and carbon emissions

The post UN trade and development drives integrated finance to confront climate crisis appeared first on Caribbean News Global .