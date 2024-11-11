Chris Chakford On Why Investors Should Consider Alternative Investments For Long-Term Financial Planning

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Michigan, US, 11th November 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , In today's dynamic landscape, savvy investors are increasingly turning to alternative investments as a critical component of their long-term financial planning. Chris Chakford, Founder and CEO of Divergent Capital Asset Management, with over 29 years of experience in financial markets, explains the importance of considering these non-traditional investments to enhance portfolio performance and manage risk.







According to Chakford, alternative investments can play a crucial role in achieving diversification, especially when traditional asset classes like stocks and bonds face volatility.“Diversification is one of the key tenets of successful long-term financial planning,” he states.“By incorporating alternative investments into a portfolio, investors can reduce their exposure to market swings and spread their risk across different asset classes.” At Divergent Capital Asset Management, Chakford and his team specialize in helping clients access unique opportunities in private equity, private credit, and structured products, providing diversification that traditional investments may not offer.

Potential for Higher Returns

Chris Chakford emphasizes that one of the most compelling reasons to consider alternative investments is their potential for higher returns.“While traditional assets like stocks and bonds are important, they often come with limitations on growth potential, particularly in times of economic uncertainty,” he explains.“Alternative investments, such as private equity and hedge funds, can outperform traditional investments over time, especially for those willing to accept a longer-term horizon.”

Through Divergent Capital Asset Management, Chris Chakford and his team offer investors access to institutional-grade alternative investment opportunities.“Our network of alternative managers offers unique, non-correlated opportunities and exclusive direct deals not typically found in traditional markets,” he says. By offering preferred terms and negotiating access to high-quality opportunities, Divergent Capital aims to provide clients with attractive options for generating enhanced returns.

Resilience to Changing Economic Conditions

Another key benefit of alternative investments, as Chakford points out, is their resilience to changing economic conditions.“Alternative assets, such as real estate, infrastructure, and private credit, often have low correlations to the stock market,” Chakford explains.“This makes them particularly valuable during periods of market volatility or economic downturns.” By diversifying into alternative investments, investors can build portfolios that are more resilient to fluctuating economic cycles.

Chakford adds that alternatives can offer protection against inflation.“Assets like real estate or commodities, for example, tend to appreciate in value as inflation rises, providing a natural hedge against the erosion of purchasing power,” he notes.

Exposure to Non-Traditional Asset Types

Investors looking to expand beyond traditional assets are drawn to the opportunities presented by alternative investments. Chris Chakford explains that alternative investments provide exposure to non-traditional asset types such as venture capital, private credit, and hedge funds, which are not directly tied to the public markets.“These asset classes offer diversification that is difficult to achieve with stocks and bonds alone,” he states.“By incorporating alternatives into a portfolio, investors gain access to unique opportunities and sectors that can offer high growth potential.”

Through his firm, Divergent Capital Asset Management, Chakford enables investors to access a wide range of private market opportunities. The firm's in-house research team performs due diligence and underwriting, ensuring that clients receive well-vetted and high-quality investment options.

Tax Benefits of Alternative Investments

Chris Chakford notes that alternative investments also come with impressive tax benefits.“Certain alternative investments, such as real estate or private equity, can offer significant tax advantages to investors,” he explains. For example, investments in real estate may allow for depreciation deductions, which can offset taxable income, while private equity investments may offer tax-deferred growth until the asset is sold. These benefits can be a valuable tool in long-term financial planning, reducing the overall tax burden and increasing net returns.

Chakford advises investors to consult with their tax advisors to explore how alternative investments could fit into their tax strategy and enhance their overall financial plan.

Taking Advantage of Short-Term Market Inefficiencies

In addition to long-term planning benefits, Chris Chakford notes that alternative investments can help investors capitalize on short-term market inefficiencies.“Traditional markets are highly efficient, meaning that it is difficult to consistently find mispriced assets,” he says.“However, in private markets, there are often opportunities to take advantage of inefficiencies that can lead to outsized returns.”

By offering direct and co-investment opportunities at preferred terms, Divergent Capital Asset Management gives investors a chance to benefit from these short-term inefficiencies, which can lead to enhanced portfolio performance.

Enhanced Portfolio Performance

Ultimately, alternative investments can lead to improved portfolio performance over time, according to Chris Chakford.“By incorporating a mix of traditional and alternative assets, investors can create portfolios that are not only more resilient to market volatility but also capable of delivering higher returns,” he explains.“At Divergent Capital Asset Management, we focus on helping clients build bespoke portfolios that meet their unique financial goals while managing risk effectively.”

Chakford emphasizes that the key to success with alternative investments is proper research and expert guidance.“Investing in alternatives requires a deep understanding of the market, which is why we are dedicated to offering clients access to top-tier opportunities, rigorous due diligence, and transparent performance reporting,” he says.

Overall, Chris Chakford believes that alternative investments are a valuable tool for long-term financial planning, offering diversification, potential for higher returns, resilience to changing economic conditions, and potential tax benefits. For investors seeking a more robust portfolio that can withstand market fluctuations and capitalize on unique opportunities, he concludes, alternative investments offer an attractive option.