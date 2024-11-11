Santaphonecalls Launches AI-Powered Real-Time Santa Calls For The Holiday Season

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Brendan SmithLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SantaPhoneCalls announces the launch of its innovative service that allows children to receive real-time, personalized phone calls from a realistic virtual Santa Claus powered by advanced artificial intelligence technology. Moving beyond prerecorded messages, this service offers genuine back-and-forth conversations with an AI-driven Santa, providing a unique and magical holiday experience for families."By leveraging cutting-edge AI and natural language processing, we've created a virtual Santa that can interact with children over the phone in a truly personalized way," said Brendan Smith, co-founder of SantaPhoneCalls. "Our aim is to bring the magic of the North Pole directly to families worldwide."An Innovative Holiday ExperienceEach call is uniquely personalized. After parents and family members provide details such as names, ages, siblings, favorite activities, and Christmas wish lists on the SantaPhoneCalls website, the AI-powered Santa uses this information to engage children in a meaningful conversation. The virtual Santa greets children by name, discusses their interests, and talks about their holiday wishes, creating a memorable experience that blends tradition with modern technology.Service Options and PricingSantaPhoneCalls offers several options to accommodate different family needs:Single Call with Santa – $9.95: A one-time, personalized phone call from the virtual Santa.With Saved Recording – $14.95: A five-minute personalized call that includes a recording sent to the parents for future enjoyment.Family Bundle – $19.95: Extended call time for families with multiple children, allowing the virtual Santa to speak with each child individually.Parents can schedule calls at their convenience, adding a magical touch to the holiday season. The calls are made directly to the family's phone, ensuring a seamless and engaging experience for the children.Sharing the Joy with Family and FriendsThe service is also suitable for extended family and close friends. Grandparents, aunts, uncles, or family friends can arrange for Santa's special phone call, spreading holiday cheer to loved ones near and far with just a few clicks.Privacy and Data SecurityThe platform is committed to safeguarding user privacy. All personal information provided is securely stored and used exclusively for personalizing the phone calls. SantaPhoneCalls adheres to strict data protection policies and does not share personal data with third parties. Recordings of the calls are only saved and sent to parents if they select the option that includes a saved recording.Technical RequirementsThe service requires a valid phone number to receive the call from the virtual Santa. Users should ensure they have a stable phone connection at the scheduled time of the call to enjoy an uninterrupted experience. No special devices or internet connections are needed during the call itself.Creating a New Holiday Tradition"We wanted to offer a way for families to experience the magic of Santa in a personal and genuine manner," added Smith. "Our virtual Santa provides personalized phone calls to children and adults alike, making for a very special holiday gift."AvailabilitySantaPhoneCalls is now available online, allowing families across the globe to connect with the virtual Santa through personalized phone calls from the comfort of their homes or any location with phone service.About SantaPhoneCallsFounded in 2024, SantaPhoneCalls is a technology company that blends the timeless wonder of Santa Claus with innovative AI technology. By creating real-time, personalized phone conversations with a virtual Santa, the company aims to make the holiday season more magical for children around the world.For more information, visit .For media inquiries, please contact: ...

