Gold Prices Hit One-Month Low Amid Strong Dollar And Treasury Yields

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Gold prices experienced a significant decline on Monday, reaching their lowest point in over a month. This drop reflects ongoing reactions to the rising value of the dollar and increasing Treasury yields, which have diminished investor interest in the precious metal.



The December gold contract fell by 2.86%, settling at $2,617.70 per troy ounce on the Comex, part of the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex).



This decline illustrates the negative correlation between gold and the strengthening dollar, which has been bolstered by economic optimism following Donald Trump's presidential victory.



Rania Gule from XS noted that expansive political plans have strengthened the dollar, diverting investors from gold, traditionally viewed as a safe haven. Gule suggested that gold may continue to face downward pressure as market dynamics evolve.



TD Securities echoed this sentiment, stating that the reversal in gold prices indicates strong demand for U.S. dollars and a reduced likelihood of an overly accommodative stance from the Federal Reserve (Fed ).







The investment bank anticipates further corrections in gold prices , citing extreme positioning among macro funds that historically leads to declines of 7-10%.



Additionally, traders in Shanghai are shortening their gold investment horizons at the fastest pace seen in years.



Market participants are also closely monitoring inflation data, particularly the upcoming consumer price index release in the U.S. on Wednesday.



Comments from Fed officials regarding monetary policy adjustments will further influence market sentiment. Higher interest rates aimed at curbing inflation typically reduce the appeal of non-yielding assets like gold.

MENAFN11112024007421016031ID1108873978