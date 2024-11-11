Semiconductor Subsidies: Seoul’S Answer To Global Competition

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) South Korea's ruling party has unveiled a new strategy to protect its vital semiconductor industry. The proposed legislation aims to bolster chip manufacturers against potential threats from abroad.



This move comes as global competition in the semiconductor sector intensifies. The bill offers subsidies to chipmakers and exempts certain workers from national work hour limits.



These measures seek to enhance the industry's competitiveness without resorting to heavy-handed intervention. The semiconductor sector plays a crucial role in South Korea's economy, accounting for 16% of total exports.



President Yoon Suk Yeol has expressed concern over possible U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports. He fears these tariffs could trigger a price war, potentially harming South Korean chip exports.



The new bill attempts to address these concerns while maintaining a free-market approach. Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, South Korea's chip giants, face growing challenges from rivals in China and Taiwan.







The proposed law aims to level the playing field without stifling innovation or market forces. It recognizes the need for companies to adapt to changing market conditions independently.

South Korea's Semiconductor Industry Bill

The bill's sponsors argue that it will help South Korean firms compete more effectively on the global stage. They point to similar measures taken by other countries to support their semiconductor industries.



However, the legislation still requires approval from the main opposition party to become law. Some provisions of the bill have sparked debate among industry stakeholders.



The labor union at Samsung has opposed the plan to waive work hour limits for certain employees. They argue that this move unfairly blames labor laws for management shortcomings.



Samsung recently acknowledged its struggle to keep pace with rivals in the artificial intelligence chip market. This admission highlights the challenges faced by even the largest players in the industry.



It underscores the need for companies to innovate and adapt without relying solely on government support. The proposed legislation comes amid broader geopolitical tensions in the tech sector.



Former U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to cut chip subsidies for foreign companies operating in America. This stance has raised concerns about the future of global semiconductor supply chains.







MENAFN11112024007421016031ID1108873975