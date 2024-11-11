Treasure Deal: The E-Commerce Platform Redefining Shopping

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Treasure Deal, co-founded by Ghassan Al-Rifai, offers a one-stop for e-commerce, bookings, and services, enhancing shopping with AI and personalized support









DOHA, Qatar, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treasure Deal, an startup, announced plans to transform online shopping in the post-pandemic world. Ghassan Al-Rifai founded the platform and offers a digital marketplace where customers can access various products and services, including the day to day needed items, flight, hotel bookings and much more, all at competitive prices. Treasure Deal focuses on making these options more accessible while offering great value to its users.

How Treasure Deal Makes a Difference

Treasure Deal offers more than just an online marketplace. The platform caters to individuals and businesses, offering easy access to a wide range of services, from flight and hotel room booking services to restaurant delivery system and reservations in addition to the daily purchases and luxury shopping.

"Our goal is to rethink e-commerce and create something beyond just buying and selling," says Al-Rifai . "We're building a digital space that provides everything individuals and businesses need while we keep prices competitive."

A key feature of Treasure Deal is its " Treasure Deal Invest with us ", which allows users, businesses, service providers, merchants, and venture partner companies to join their early fundraising community stage and be a part of our success along with having a special privilege, in addition, users can find profitable deals and enhance their life expenses.

Moreover, the TD app will simplify the decision-making process, making it easier for users to navigate the platform and get the most value from their purchases.

A Vision Driven by Heritage

Ghassan Al-Rifai, the company's driving force, comes from the Rifai family, which is known for its contributions across various fields. Born in Homs, a city famous for producing influential figures, Al-Rifai draws inspiration from his heritage to positively impact the e-commerce industry .

"My background and family legacy motivates me to be part of the next generation of leaders," says Al-Rifai. "This journey is about creating a platform that brings real value to e-commerce."

Al-Rifai invests in technology and focuses on helping others succeed. Beyond Treasure Deal, he works to foster growth in the broader e-commerce space.

AI and User Experience: Enhancing Shopping through Technology

Treasure Deal uses AI technology to improve various aspects of the e-commerce experience. The system simplifies online shopping by providing access to reliable and profitable deals , helping customers avoid the usual complexities.

"We build in-house AI to help drive our platform's success," says Al-Rifai. "Our focus is on providing users with a smooth, secure shopping experience while giving merchants tools to stay competitive."

For merchants, its AI tools market trends to provide outstanding customer service, helping them to showcase products effectively. For customers, the platform offers personalized recommendations and connects them to quality goods and services at fair prices, making the shopping process more accessible for everyone.

Strategic Partnerships for Success: Building Long-term Relationships

Treasure Deal prioritizes building solid relationships and partnerships to support ongoing growth. The company plans to expand beyond its initial markets in the Gulf region, with ambitions for global reach in the coming months.

"We don't view others in the industry as competitors," says Al-Rifai. "We see them as potential partners, we got our innovation from their success, and we work together to create an ecosystem that benefits everyone. Our success depends on how well we adapt to the changing needs of our users."

Al-Rifai Unveils Plan for the Future of Online Shopping

Treasure Deal is preparing for its soft launch and will participate in the upcoming WORLDEF event in Dubai. At the event, Al-Rifai will share his thoughts and plans for the future of e-commerce, highlighting Treasure Deal's outlook on improving the digital shopping experience.

Though still in its startup phase and not yet generating revenue, Treasure Deal remains confident that it can offer a valuable service for users. The company focuses on collaboration and mutual benefit, aiming to establish itself as a significant player in the e-commerce industry.

"We want Treasure Deal to be the go-to platform for those looking for good deals and an easy shopping experience," says Al-Rifai. "We're building something that will improve how people engage with e-commerce."

Al-Rifai added,“We invite Influencers, Service Providers, Suppliers, freelancers, Restaurant Franchises, and businesses to build a strategic partnership to grow their exposure with us. There are exciting opportunities for companies to connect to target audiences with incredible benefits and exclusive discounts. Shine a spotlight on your brand with offers to drive traffic and grow profits. Together, we all win. ”

For more information about Treasure Deal, visit .

About Treasure Deal

Treasure Deal, an e-commerce startup founded by Ghassan Al-Rifai , seeks to build a digital ecosystem that makes online shopping easier using AI technology. The platform connects merchants and customers, offering profitable deals on a variety of products and services. In its pre-launch phase, the company is focusing on the Arab Gulf region, with plans to expand globally. Treasure Deal encourages collaboration and promotes ongoing growth in the digital marketplace.

