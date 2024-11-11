Blaze Pizza Expands Growth With Latest California Development Agreement From Established Wingstop Franchisees

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blaze Pizza , the recognized leader in fast-casual artisanal pizza, is firing up its growth engine thanks to a partnership with a multi-unit franchisee with extensive fast casual and quick service experience.

Blaze Pizza's latest development plan targets the Southern California market, covering Ventura, Santa Barbara, and the Upper San Fernando Valley-all areas west of Los Angeles. This five-unit agreement is with Red Phoenix Group, LLC, owned by Ray Luthra and his family-second-generation restaurant owners and current Wingstop franchisees who bring extensive experience from operating and managing brands like Denny's, Del Taco, Nékter Juice Bar, and 7-Eleven. The first two Blaze Pizza locations are set to open in 2025.

“As we explored options to diversify our holdings, Blaze Pizza stood out as a top choice-we're fans of the product and know it's best-in-class,” said Luthra.“Beyond the superior product and brand strength, the Blaze leadership team is energized and brings the expertise needed to drive the brand's continued growth.”

“Blaze is entering its next phase of growth and, as the category leader, we offer a tremendous advantage in the fast casual space,” said Beto Guajardo, CEO of Blaze Pizza.“We're thrilled to partner with an experienced, successful, multi-unit group like Red Pheonix Group, LLC to continue the momentum into next year.”

At Blaze, guests can customize their pizza with over 45 ingredients, including options like roasted garlic, artichokes, hand-torn basil, classic pepperoni, Italian sausage, and even a no-extra-cost plant-based chorizo. Blaze's dedication to using high-quality ingredients ensures that every pizza is crafted to perfectly satisfy each guest's unique cravings.

About Blaze Pizza

Founded in 2011, Blaze Pizza is the nation's leading fast-casual pizza franchise concept with more than 300 restaurants across 38 states and three countries. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Blaze Pizza is committed to delivering a one-of-a-kind customer experience and unparalleled high-quality products. Known for its savory artisanal pizzas and customizable made-to-order menu, Blaze leads the industry in menu innovation and product excellence. The rapidly growing franchise has received numerous accolades including Entrepreneur's Franchise 500, as well as #1 spots on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers and Franchise Times' Fast and Serious list. Visit for additional information and stay connected @BlazePizza.

