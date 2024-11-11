(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving transformation - The global dental practice management software market

size is estimated to grow by USD 954.53 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

8.52%

during the forecast period. Increasing need to maximize dental chair utilization rate

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

increasing focus on detailed and customized reporting. However,

need to comply with regulatory standards

poses a challenge market players include ABELSoft Inc., ACE Dental, ADSTRA SYSTEMS INC., Carestream Dental LLC, CD Newco LLC, Datacon Dental Systems, DentiMax, Dentisoft Technologies, EZ 2000 Inc., Gaargle Solutions Inc., Henry Schein Inc., iDentalSoft, MacPractice, Mogo Inc., NextGen Healthcare Inc., Planet DDS, Practice Web Inc., Suzy Systems Inc., Total Dental, and Valsoft Corporation Inc.. Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dental Practice Management Software Market 2024-2028 Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View Free Sample PDF

Dental Practice Management Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.52% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 954.53 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.76 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Key companies profiled ABELSoft Inc., ACE Dental, ADSTRA SYSTEMS INC., Carestream Dental LLC, CD Newco LLC, Datacon Dental Systems, DentiMax, Dentisoft Technologies, EZ 2000 Inc., Gaargle Solutions Inc., Henry Schein Inc., iDentalSoft, MacPractice, Mogo Inc., NextGen Healthcare Inc., Planet DDS, Practice Web Inc., Suzy Systems Inc., Total Dental, and Valsoft Corporation Inc.

Market Driver

The Dental Practice Management Software (DPM) market is thriving, with clinics, dental colleges, hospitals, independent practitioners, and specialty clinics adopting advanced solutions for efficient operations. Cloud-based and web-based systems are trending, offering flexibility and economies of scale. The rising geriatric population increases the demand for DPM software to manage oral health problems and insurance coverage for elderly patients. New technologies like dry mouth solutions, medications, and non-metallic inlays are integrated into these systems. Denticon software, Planet DDS, and other DPM providers cater to various dental needs. Data security is crucial, ensuring patient data privacy. Payment processing, insurance management, and patient communication are key features. Private clinics, physician offices, and dental colleges also benefit from these software systems. Private equity funding fuels market expansion, attracting investors and young dentists to cosmetic dentistry and other oral services. New technologies like bonding agents, dental crowns, veneers, and dental tourism are integrated into these ecosystems, enhancing quality care.



Dental practice management software plays a crucial role in providing dentists with accurate and timely reporting to aid in informed business decisions. The software generates daily reports on various aspects of the practice, including unassigned credits, appointments, prescriptions, and financial transactions. These reports offer valuable insights into the performance of the dental practice, enabling dentists to monitor key metrics such as appointments fulfilled and not fulfilled, post-op calls, deleted transactions, delinquent accounts, and outstanding claims. By reviewing these reports regularly, dentists can gain a comprehensive understanding of their practice's financial health and make data-driven decisions to improve overall performance.



Request Sample

of our comprehensive report now to stay ahead in the AI-driven market evolution!



Market

Challenges



The Dental Practice Management Software (DPM) market caters to various dental institutions, including clinics, hospitals, dental colleges, and independent practitioners. Challenges in this industry include managing oral health problems for the growing geriatric population, insurance coverage, and insurance management. Cloud-based and web-based DPM software systems like Denticon and Planet DDS offer economies of scale and new technologies for improved patient communication, payment processing, and oral services. Dentists provide essential oral procedures and treatments, including bonding agents, dental crowns, veneers, non-metallic inlays, and cosmetic dentistry. Data security is crucial for protecting patient data, especially with the rise of dental tourism. Private clinics, specialty clinics, physician offices, and private equity investors seek high-quality care and efficient software ecosystems for managing patient data, medications, oral hygiene, and dental treatment. In the US, dental practices and dentists must adhere to Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) regulations when managing patient health information. Failure to comply with HIPAA standards can result in fines, penalties, and damage to professional reputation. With the growing adoption of cloud-based dental practice management software and widespread use of computers and mobile devices, the risk of HIPAA violations and audits has increased. HIPAA mandates certain data security requirements, including data encryption, to ensure compliance and protect patient information from unauthorized access. By implementing secure data encryption solutions, dental practices can safeguard against potential breaches and maintain HIPAA compliance.

Discover how AI is revolutionizing market trends-

Get your access now!

Segment Overview



This dental practice management software market report extensively covers market segmentation by





1.1 Dental clinics

1.2 Hospitals 1.3 Others



2.1 On-premises 2.2 Cloud based



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa 3.5 South America

1.1

Dental clinics-

The dental industry has witnessed an increase in collaboration between dental clinics and insurance companies, such as BUPA in the UK and some APAC countries, to offer dental coverage. This trend, along with rising foreign and domestic investments, has led to a growth in the number of private dental clinics. The aging population and the increasing prevalence of dental issues in both developed and developing economies necessitate specialized dental care. Consequently, the demand for dental practice management software is on the rise to streamline operations and improve patient care in these clinics, driving market expansion.

Download a Sample

of our comprehensive report today to discover how AI-driven innovations are reshaping competitive dynamics

Research Analysis

The Dental Practice Management Software (DPMS) market caters to the needs of various dental facilities, including clinics, hospitals, dental colleges, and specialty clinics. These software systems enable efficient management of patient data, appointment scheduling, billing and payment processing, and communication. New technologies like cloud-based and web-based solutions offer accessibility and flexibility, making it easier for dental professionals to manage their practices from anywhere. DPMS also supports oral services, such as oral hygiene and geriatric population care. It streamlines patient communication, ensuring effective and timely interaction. These software solutions are increasingly adopted by private clinics, physician offices, and hospitals to enhance their operational efficiency and improve patient care. Planet DDS and Denticon software are popular choices, offering advanced features and customizable solutions. DPM software plays a crucial role in the smooth functioning of dental practices, ensuring accurate and up-to-date records, improved workflow, and enhanced patient experience. Dry mouth management and other oral health concerns can also be effectively addressed using these advanced software systems.

Market Research Overview

The Dental Practice Management Software (DPMS) market is experiencing significant expansion due to the increasing number of dental clinics, hospitals, and physician offices adopting technology-driven solutions to streamline their operations. Cloud-based and web-based DPMS are gaining popularity among independent practitioners, specialty clinics, and dental colleges due to their flexibility and cost-effectiveness. The rising geriatric population and increasing life expectancy are driving the demand for dental treatment, leading in oral health problems and oral procedures. DPMS offers features like insurance management, payment processing, patient communication, and data security to ensure efficient and quality care. New technologies, such as non-metallic inlays, bonding agents, and cosmetic dentistry, are revolutionizing oral services. Dental tourism is also contributing to the market growth, as patients seek affordable dental treatments in countries with lower costs. Economies of scale and private equity funding are attracting investors to invest in DPMS companies. Software systems like Denticon, Planet DDS, and others are offering advanced features like medication management, oral hygiene tracking, and insurance coverage to meet the diverse needs of dental practices. Data security and patient data privacy are critical concerns for dental practices, and DPMS providers are addressing these concerns with security protocols. Overall, the DPMS market is poised for continued growth, driven by the need for efficient, cost-effective, and patient-centric solutions.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



End-user



Dental Clinics



Hospitals

Others

Deployment



On-premises

Cloud Based

Geography



North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:

[email protected]

Website:



SOURCE Technavio

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED