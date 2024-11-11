The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Scott R. Partridge, MD, FACOG As A Pinnacle Lifetime Member

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MESA, Ariz., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Scott R. Partridge, MD, FACOG is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for his contributions in Obstetrics and Gynecology.

Dr. Scott R. Partridge heads a thriving private practice dedicated to office gynecology, offering specialized care to local patients. With expertise in obstetrics and gynecology, he brings extensive knowledge and experience to his practice.

Scott R, Partridge

His academic journey includes a Bachelor of Science in Zoology, earned with honors from Brigham Young University, and a Doctor of Medicine from the University of Colorado School of Medicine. He completed his residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology at Good Samaritan Medical Center in Phoenix, solidifying his expertise in the field.

Dr. Partridge holds board certification in obstetrics and gynecology, ensuring the highest standards of care for his patients. He is affiliated with esteemed medical organizations such as the American Medical Association, the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology, and the Arizona Medical Association.

Beyond his medical practice, Dr. Partridge is deeply involved in his community. He has served as the Past President of the Emerson Elementary School PTA and dedicated 25 years to coaching Boy Scouts of America Varsity Scouts. Additionally, he has shared his knowledge by lecturing fifth and sixth graders at local schools on growth and development.

Throughout his career, Dr. Partridge has played a pivotal role in over 20,000 pregnancies and was elected Chief of Staff of Chandler Regional Hospital in 2002. His dedication to his patients, community, and family, including his wife Cheryl of 51 years, five children, and 20 grandchildren, reflects his commitment to providing compassionate and comprehensive healthcare.

