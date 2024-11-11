MARCUS THEATRES® ROLLS OUT THE MARCUS MOVIE CLUB

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Get more at Marcus Theatres with a new monthly movie membership program

that saves movie lovers over $100 per year!

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marcus Theatres® , a division of The Marcus Corporation

(NYSE: MCS ), is premiering its movie membership service. For only $9.99 per month, moviegoers who join Marcus Movie Club receive a credit to see any 2D movie each month, get 20% off food and beverages, have unlimited access to additional tickets for just $9.99 for friends, family, and themselves, and won't pay any digital convenience fees. Unused monthly ticket credits roll over for members, and both credits and unlimited $9.99 ticket pricing can be used for early access and opening night screenings.

"Going to the movies is a vital part of the human experience," said Greg Marcus, CEO, Marcus Corporation. "People share movie theatre moments they'll never forget with me every day. A great date, a holiday with family, the first time they took their child and they experienced mixing popcorn with candy – all these memories framed by standing in line for concessions, being dressed up as a favorite character, passing tissues to or laughing with the moviegoer next to you. I'm excited about the Marcus Movie Club because it's about setting aside the time to make those memories affordably."

With the holidays approaching fast, a Marcus Movie Club membership is the gift that keeps on giving, creating time spent together regularly at an affordable price. Moviegoers can subscribe or gift the Marcus Movie Club for $9.99 per month, or pay $109.89 for the year and receive one month free, on the Marcus Theatres app or website . Upon joining, Marcus Movie Club members will have unlimited $9.99 pricing for 2D screenings for friends and family and a new 2D movie credit will be added to their account so they can select a 2D movie to see, upgrade to a SuperScreen, UltraScreen, RealD3D, IMAX, 4DX or ScreenX experience. Also, unused tickets will roll over and be available for use at a future date. The Marcus Theatres app is available for iPhone and Android devices and can be downloaded for free via the App Store or Google Play . For more information on Marcus Movie Club, visit href="" rel="nofollow" marcustheatre .

About Marcus Theatres

Marcus Theatres® , a division of The Marcus Corporation, is the fourth-largest theatre circuit in the United States and currently owns or operates 993 screens at 79 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern® by Marcus and BistroPlex® brands. For more information, please visit and follow the company on Facebook (MarcusTheatres), X (@Marcus_Theatres), Instagram , and TikTok

(@marcustheatres).

