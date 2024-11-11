Invesco Ltd. Announces October 31, 2024 Assets Under Management

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ATLANTA, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ ) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management (AUM) of $1,772.0 billion, a decrease of 1.3% versus previous month-end. The firm delivered net long-term inflows of $2.0 billion in the month. Non-management fee earning net outflows were $0.2 billion and money net outflows were $1.8 billion. AUM was negatively impacted by unfavorable market returns which decreased AUM by $13 billion. FX decreased AUM by $10.5 billion. Preliminary average total AUM for the quarter through October 31 were $1,792.0 billion, and preliminary average active AUM for the quarter through October 31 were $1,022.8 billion.

Total Assets Under Management (in billions) Total ETFs & Index

Strategies Fundamental

Fixed Income Fundamental

Equities Private

Markets APAC

Managed Multi-

Asset/Other Global

Liquidity QQQ October 31, 20241 $1,772.0 $457.7 $284.2 $270.1 $129.2 $116.4 $60.2 $162.3 $291.9 September 30, 2024 $1,795.6 $457.6 $290.5 $278.5 $129.8 $117.2 $63.1 $164.1 $294.8 August 31, 2024 $1,751.8 $444.2 $284.6 $275.2 $129.6 $113.8 $62.8 $153.1 $288.5 July 31, 2024 $1,732.0 $431.5 $278.8 $272.1 $129.5 $114.1 $61.5 $159.5 $285.0



1

Preliminary – subject to adjustment.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ ) is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life.

With offices in more than 20 countries, our distinctive investment

teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. For more information, visit .

Category: AUM

Investor Relations Contacts: Greg Ketron 404-724-4299



Jennifer Church 404-439-3428 Media Relations Contact: Andrea Raphael 212-323-4202

SOURCE Invesco Ltd.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED