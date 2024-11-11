Invesco Ltd. Announces October 31, 2024 Assets Under Management
Date
11/11/2024 4:31:41 PM
ATLANTA, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ ) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management (AUM) of $1,772.0 billion, a decrease of 1.3% versus previous month-end. The firm delivered net long-term inflows of $2.0 billion in the month. Non-management fee earning net outflows were $0.2 billion and money market net outflows were $1.8 billion. AUM was negatively impacted by unfavorable market returns which decreased AUM by $13 billion. FX decreased AUM by $10.5 billion. Preliminary average total AUM for the quarter through October 31 were $1,792.0 billion, and preliminary average active AUM for the quarter through October 31 were $1,022.8 billion.
|
Total Assets Under Management
|
(in billions)
|
Total
|
ETFs & Index
Strategies
|
Fundamental
Fixed Income
|
Fundamental
Equities
|
Private
Markets
|
APAC
Managed
|
Multi-
Asset/Other
|
Global
Liquidity
|
QQQ
|
October 31, 20241
|
$1,772.0
|
$457.7
|
$284.2
|
$270.1
|
$129.2
|
$116.4
|
$60.2
|
$162.3
|
$291.9
|
September 30, 2024
|
$1,795.6
|
$457.6
|
$290.5
|
$278.5
|
$129.8
|
$117.2
|
$63.1
|
$164.1
|
$294.8
|
August 31, 2024
|
$1,751.8
|
$444.2
|
$284.6
|
$275.2
|
$129.6
|
$113.8
|
$62.8
|
$153.1
|
$288.5
|
July 31, 2024
|
$1,732.0
|
$431.5
|
$278.8
|
$272.1
|
$129.5
|
$114.1
|
$61.5
|
$159.5
|
$285.0
|
|
1
Preliminary – subject to adjustment.
About Invesco Ltd.
Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ ) is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life.
With offices in more than 20 countries, our distinctive investment
teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. For more information, visit .
Category: AUM
|
Investor Relations Contacts:
|
Greg Ketron
|
404-724-4299
|
|
Jennifer Church
|
404-439-3428
|
Media Relations Contact:
|
Andrea Raphael
|
212-323-4202
SOURCE Invesco Ltd.
