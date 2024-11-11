Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management And Net Flows For October 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, (NYSE: CNS ) today reported preliminary assets under management of $89.7 billion as of October 31, 2024, a decrease of $2.0 billion from assets under management of $91.8 billion at September 30, 2024. The decrease was due to of $2.3 billion and distributions of $150 million, partially offset by net inflows of $454 million.

Assets Under Management

(unaudited)





($ in millions) AUM Net Market

AUM By investment vehicle: 9/30/2024 Flows Depreciation Distributions 10/31/2024 Institutional Accounts:











Advisory $20,982 ($49) ($637) - $20,296

Japan Subadvisory 9,365 (3) (258) (55) 9,049

Subadvisory excluding Japan 6,545 (41) (263) - 6,241 Total Institutional Accounts 36,892 (93) (1,158) (55) 35,586 Open-end Funds 42,979 546 (996) (44) 42,485 Closed-end Funds 11,909 1 (191) (51) 11,668 Total AUM $91,780 $454 ($2,345) ($150) $89,739

About Cohen & Steers.

Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including listed and private real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.

