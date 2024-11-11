Poseida Therapeutics To Present At Two Upcoming Investor Conferences
SAN DIEGO, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTX ), a clinical-stage allogeneic cell therapy and genetic medicines company advancing differentiated non-viral treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune and rare diseases, today announced that the Company will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:
Stifel 2024 Healthcare Conference
Date: Monday, November 18, 2024
Time: 10:20am ET
Piper
Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference
Date: Wednesday, December 4, 2024
Time: 12:00pm ET
Webcasts will be available on the Investors & Media Section of
Poseida's website, . A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 90 days following the presentation.
About
Poseida Therapeutics, Inc.
Poseida Therapeutics
is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing differentiated allogeneic cell therapies and genetic medicines with the capacity to cure. The Company's pipeline includes investigational allogeneic CAR-T cell therapies for hematologic cancers, autoimmune diseases, and solid tumors, as well as investigational in vivo genetic medicines that address patient populations with high unmet medical need. The Company's approach is based on its proprietary genetic editing platforms, including its non-viral
transposon-based DNA delivery system, Cas-CLOVERTM Site-Specific Gene Editing System, Booster Molecule and nanoparticle gene delivery technologies, as well as in-house GMP cell therapy manufacturing. The Company has formed strategic collaborations with Roche and Astellas to unlock the promise of cell therapies for cancer patients.
