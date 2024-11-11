Local Bounti To Release Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results On Thursday, November 14, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Bounti Corporation (NYSE: LOCL ) ("Local Bounti" or the "Company"), a breakthrough U.S. indoor company, today announced it will release its results for the fiscal third quarter ended September 30, 2024 before the opens on Thursday, November 14, 2024.

Call

The Company will host a conference call with members of the Local Bounti executive management team to discuss financial results and other business updates. The conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 14, 2024. To participate on the live call, listeners in North America may dial (877) 514-3623 and international listeners may dial +1 (201) 689-8768.

In addition, the call will be broadcast live via webcast, hosted on the "Investors" section of the Company's website at localbounti and will be archived online. A telephonic playback will be available through November 21, 2024. North American listeners may dial (877) 660-6853 and international listeners may dial (201) 612-7415; the passcode is 13749044.

About Local Bounti

Local Bounti is redefining indoor farming with an innovative method – its patented Stack & Flow Technology® – that significantly improves crop turns, increases output and improves unit economics. Local Bounti operates advanced indoor growing facilities across the United States, servicing approximately 13,000 retail doors. Local Bounti grows healthy food utilizing a hybrid approach that integrates the best attributes of controlled environment agriculture with natural elements. Local Bounti's sustainable growing methods are better for the planet, using 90% less land and 90% less water than conventional farming methods. With a mission to 'revolutionize agriculture, ensuring accessibility to fresh, sustainable, locally grown produce and nourishing communities everywhere for generations to come,' Local Bounti's food is fresher, more nutritious, and lasts longer than traditional agriculture. To find out more, visit localbounti or follow Local Bounti on LinkedIn for the latest news and developments.

