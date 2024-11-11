MARPAI REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Turnaround continues to gain traction

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marpai,

Inc. ("Marpai" or the "Company") (OTCQX: MRAI ),

a company, which operates as a national Third-Party Administrator (TPA) through its subsidiaries and is transforming the $22 billion TPA by offering affordable, intelligent, healthcare solutions to self-funded employer plans, announced results for the third quarter of 2024. The Company expects to hold a webcast to discuss the results on November 12, 2024.

Q3 2024 Financial Highlights:



Net revenues were approximately $7.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, down $1.7 million, or 20% lower year over year, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2023.

Operating expenses were $10.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, down $5.7 million, or 36% lower year over year compared to the three months ended September 30, 2023.

Operating loss was $3.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, lower by $4.0 million, or 57% lower year over year compared to the three months ended September 30, 2023.

Net loss was $3.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, lower by $3.7 million, or 51% lower year over year compared to the three months ended September 30, 2023. Basic and diluted earnings per share were ($0.30) for the three months ended September 30, 2024, up $0.68 per share year over year compared to the three months ended September 30, 2023.

"As you can see from our highlights, we continue to make strong progress with our turnaround efforts. Our goal remains profitability and positive cash flow," said Damien Lamendola, Chief Executive Officer of Marpai. "We have some exciting developments that we will be announcing in the fourth quarter."

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Marpai expects to host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday,

November 12, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. ET to review the Company's operational and financial highlights for its third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (800)-836-8184 for domestic callers or +1-646-357-8785 for international callers, or via webcast:

About Marpai, Inc.

Marpai, Inc. (OTCQX: MRAI ) is a technology platform company which operates subsidiaries that provide TPA and value-oriented health plan services

to employers that directly pay for employee health benefits. Primarily competing in the $22 billion TPA sector serving self-funded employer health plans representing over $1 trillion in annual claims. Through its Marpai Saves initiative, the Company works to deliver the healthiest member population for the health plan budget. Operating nationwide, Marpai offers access to leading provider networks including Aetna and Cigna and all TPA services. For more information, visit

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "guidance," "may," "can," "could", "will", "potential", "should," "goal" and variations of these words or similar expressions. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses that it continues to make strong progress with its turnaround efforts, that its goal remains profitability and positive cash flow and that it expects to have some exciting developments that it will be announcing in the fourth quarter. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect Marpai's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from Marpai's current expectations depending upon a number of factors. These factors include, among others, adverse changes in general economic and market conditions, competitive factors including but not limited to pricing pressures and new product introductions, uncertainty of customer acceptance of new product offerings and market changes, risks associated with managing the growth of the business. Except as required by law, Marpai does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

More detailed information about Marpai and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in Marpai's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's web site at .