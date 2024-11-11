Quicklogic Reports Financial Results For Its Fiscal Third Quarter 2024

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK ) ("QuickLogic" or the "Company"), a developer of embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, ruggedized FPGAs and Endpoint AI solutions, today announced its results for the fiscal third quarter that ended September 29, 2024.

Recent Highlights



Third quarter results in line with recent guidance

Continued to execute on third tranche of the Strategic Radiation Hardened FPGA US contract

Delivered eFPGA IP for GlobalFoundries' 12LP process to large defense industrial base customer

Delivered eFPGA IP for TSMC's N12e 12nm process to a large multi-national customer in a record time of three months

Continued development of an eFPGA Hard IP core, believed to be the first for Intel 18A process and on track for initial delivery by year-end 2024

SensiML partnered with eFabless to drive open-source Edge AI innovation

SensiML expanded platform support to include RISC-V architecture Executed an agreement with Synopsys to include Synopsys Synplify® FPGA Logic Synthesis in the Aurora FPGA User Tool Suite

"We are on schedule to close 2024 with eFPGA Hard IP delivered for a total of six fabrication processes," said Brian Faith, CEO of QuickLogic. "With these completed, we are in a position to capitalize on the growing number of inquiries we are seeing, and complete IP license deliverables for these fabrication processes quickly and with notably lower expenses thanks to our Australis eFPGA Hard IP Generator."

Fiscal Third Quarter

2024

Financial Results

Total revenue for the third quarter of

fiscal

2024

was $4.3

million, a decrease of 35.9%

compared with the third

quarter of 2023 and an increase

of 3.5%

compared with the second quarter of 2024.

New product revenue was approximately

$3.5 million in the third quarter of 2024,

a decrease

of ($2.6 million), or (42.0%), compared with the third quarter of 2023 and an increase

of $0.5 million, or 15.7%, compared with the second quarter of 2024. The decrease in new product revenue from the same period a year ago was primarily due to the timing of deliverables for certain large eFPGA IP contracts.

Mature product revenue was

$0.7 million

in the third quarter of

2024. This compares to

$0.6 million in the third quarter of 2023 and

$1.1 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Third

quarter

2024

GAAP gross margin was

55.8% compared with

76.9%

in the third quarter of 2023 and 51.0%

in the second quarter of 2024.

Third

quarter 2024

non-GAAP gross margin was

60.0% compared with

78.0%

in the third quarter of 2023 and 53.1%

in the second quarter of 2024.

Third

quarter 2024

GAAP operating expenses were $4.2 million

compared with

$3.8 million

in the third quarter of 2023 and $3.6 million

in the second quarter of 2024.

Third

quarter 2024

non-GAAP operating expenses were $3.3 million

compared with

$3.3 million

in the third quarter of 2023 and $2.9 million

in the second quarter of 2024.

Third

quarter 2024

GAAP net loss was ($2.1 million), or ($0.14) per share, compared with net income of $1.2 million, or $0.09

per basic share or $0.08 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2023, and a net loss of ($1.6 million), or ($0.11) per share, in the second quarter of 2024.

Third

quarter

2024

non-GAAP net loss was ($0.9 million), or ($0.06) per share, compared with net income of $1.8 million, or $0.13

per share, in the third quarter of 2023 and a net loss of ($0.7 million), or ($0.05) per share, in the second quarter of 2024.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic is a fabless semiconductor company that develops innovative embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, discrete FPGAs, and FPGA SoCs for a variety of industrial, aerospace and defense, edge and endpoint AI, consumer, and computing applications. Our wholly owned subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, completes the end-to-end solution portfolio with AI / ML software that accelerates AI at the edge/endpoint. For more information, visit

.

