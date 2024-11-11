(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRE ) (the "Company" or "Spyre"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company utilizing best-in-class antibody engineering, rational therapeutic combinations, and precision approaches to target improved efficacy and convenience in the of inflammatory bowel ("IBD"), today announced it will report interim results from the Phase 1 SPY001 healthy volunteer trial on Tuesday, November 12, 2024. Following the announcement, the Company will host a call and webcast at 8:00am ET to discuss the results.

About Spyre Therapeutics

Spyre Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that aims to create next-generation of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) products by combining best-in-class antibody engineering, rational therapeutic combinations, and precision medicine approaches. Spyre's pipeline includes investigational extended half-life antibodies targeting α4β7, TL1A, and IL-23.

