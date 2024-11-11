Spyre Therapeutics To Host Conference Call And Webcast To Report Interim Results From Phase 1 Healthy Volunteer Trial For SPY001, Its Novel Half-Life Extended Anti-Α4β7 Antibody For The Treatment For Inflammatory Bowel Disease On November 12, 2024
WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRE ) (the "Company" or "Spyre"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company utilizing best-in-class antibody engineering, rational therapeutic combinations, and precision medicine approaches to target improved efficacy and convenience in the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease ("IBD"), today announced it will report interim results from the Phase 1 SPY001 healthy volunteer trial on Tuesday, November 12, 2024. Following the announcement, the Company will host a conference call and webcast at 8:00am ET to discuss the results.
About Spyre Therapeutics
Spyre Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that aims to create next-generation of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) products by combining best-in-class antibody engineering, rational therapeutic combinations, and precision medicine approaches. Spyre's pipeline includes investigational extended half-life antibodies targeting α4β7, TL1A, and IL-23.
