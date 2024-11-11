IAC Earnings Release And Letter To Shareholders Available On Company's Website
NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IAC (NASDAQ: IAC ) posted its third quarter financial results and a letter to shareholders on the investor relations section of its website at .
As announced previously, IAC and Angi Inc. will host a conference call to discuss both companies' respective third quarter results and to answer questions. The call will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. ET. Joey Levin, CEO of IAC and Chairman of Angi Inc., Jeffrey Kip, CEO of Angi Inc., and Christopher Halpin, Executive Vice President, CFO and COO of IAC, will participate.
The live audiocast and replay will be open to the public through the investor relations section of the IAC site at .
About IAC
IAC (NASDAQ: IAC ) builds companies.
We are guided by curiosity, a questioning of the status quo, and a desire to invent or acquire new products and brands.
From the single seed that started as IAC over two decades ago have emerged 11 public companies and generations of exceptional leaders.
We will always evolve, but our basic principles of financially disciplined opportunism will never change.
IAC is today comprised of category leading businesses including Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI ), Dotdash Meredith and Care, among many others ranging from early stage to established businesses.
IAC is headquartered in New York City with business locations worldwide.
