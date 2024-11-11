The Royal Canadian Legion Hosts Canada’S 2024 National Remembrance Day Ceremony

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ottawa, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Close to thirty-five thousand people gathered at Canada's National War Memorial for the National Remembrance Day Ceremony in Ottawa this year. They joined many thousands of others at ceremonies nationwide to show their gratitude for our country's fallen Veterans.

“When we say we will remember them, we mean it,” says Legion Dominion President Berkley Lawrence.“We will remember their bravery, their sacrifice, and how their selflessness led to our lives of freedom today.”

The Royal Canadian Legion event began with the Veteran's Parade, followed by marching contingents, a 21-gun salute, and traditional and significant elements such as the playing of The Last Post. A striking fly-past of four CF-18 Hornet aircraft was also a nod to the 100th anniversary of The Royal Canadian Air Force. In addition, the ceremony highlighted the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

The Act of Remembrance was read in English, French and the Indigenous language of Michif this year.

This year's National Silver Cross Mothe Mrs. Maureen Anderson laid a wreath on behalf of all military mothers who have lost children in service to their country, and in remembrance of her two sons, Sergeant Ron Anderson and Sergeant Ryan Anderson who both lived with the challenges of PTSD, which was directly related to their deaths.

Other special guests who laid wreaths at the base of the National War Memorial, included Canada's Governor-General Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary May Simon; Canada's Prime Minister the Right Honourable Justin Trudeau, the Minister of Veterans Affairs the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, and the Chief of the Defence Staff, General Jennie Carignan. Legion Dominion President Mr. Berkley Lawrence laid a wreath along with representatives of the youth of Canada - winners of the Legion National Foundation's senior poster and literary contests. Representatives of Veteran groups, additional organizations and individuals paid tribute in this same way.

After the ceremony, hundreds placed their Poppies on the tomb of the Unknown Soldier, in what is a touching and striking sight each November 11. This Remembrance Day evening, thousands of animated Poppies representing Canada's Fallen will also cascade down the Peace Tower on Parliament Hill and on the Senate building at the National Arts Centre, until midnight.

