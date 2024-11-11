Cellectar Biosciences To Report Third Quarter Financial Results And Host A Conference Call On Monday, November 18, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellectar Biosciences, (NASDAQ: CLRB), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of drugs for the of cancer, today announced that the company will report results for the three months ended September 30, 2024, and provide a corporate update on November 18, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Call & Webcast Details: Date: Monday, November 18, 2024 Time: 8:30 am Eastern Time Toll Free: 1-800-717-1738 Conference ID:

80659

Webcast: Click HERE

A replay of the call will be available on the Events section of the company's investor relations website.

About Cellectar Biosciences, Inc.

Cellectar Biosciences is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary drugs for the treatment of cancer, independently and through research and development collaborations. The company's core objective is to leverage its proprietary Phospholipid Drug ConjugateTM (PDCTM) delivery platform to develop the next-generation of cancer cell-targeting treatments, delivering improved efficacy and better safety as a result of fewer off-target effects. The company's product pipeline includes its lead asset, iopofosine I 131, a PDC designed to provide targeted delivery of iodine-131 (radioisotope), proprietary preclinical PDC chemotherapeutic programs and multiple partnered PDC assets. Additional radiotherapeutics are in development utilizing alpha emitters and Auger emitters to target solid tumors.

