Saudi Crown Prince Demands Immediate Gaza, Lebanon Ceasefire At Arab Summit
Date
11/11/2024 2:45:54 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
AFP
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler called for immediate ceasefires in Gaza and Lebanon at a joint Arab League and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation summit on Monday.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said the international community must "immediately halt the Israeli actions against our brothers in Palestine and Lebanon", condemning Israel's campaign in Gaza as "genocide".
MENAFN11112024000063011010ID1108873680
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.