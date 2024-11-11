Megaport Launches In Brazil, Bringing Industry-Leading Global Network To South America

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Megaport Limited (ASX: MP1) (“Megaport”), the global leading as a Service (NaaS) provider, announces its official expansion into Brazil, establishing its connectivity services in São Paulo. This expansion enables enterprises to securely connect locally and globally between 860+ global data centre locations, 26 Internet Exchanges, and 410+ service providers, including all major cloud service providers, in less than 60 seconds.

The Brazil launch takes Megaport's industry-leading global footprint across five continents and 26 countries, spanning North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Japan.

Megaport's full suite of interconnection services will initially be available at four locations in São Paulo – Equinix SP2, Equinix SP4, Elea Digital SPO1, and Takoda SP1. Customers at these locations will be able to access leading solutions for data centre to cloud, data centre to data centre, cloud to cloud, and edge networking use cases. As a result, Brazilian businesses can take advantage of the operational efficiency and global expansion opportunities Megaport provides, while multinational enterprises can seamlessly connect into Brazil.

While Brazil leads South America in its digital infrastructure capabilities, slow telecommunications provisioning times continue to constrain business innovation. Now, with the introduction of Megaport, Brazilian clients will have access to rapid deployments, global connectivity speeds of up to 100 Gbps, and scalable network infrastructure accessible via a self-service portal and API.

“We're excited to bring the network revolution to the thriving market of Brazil, empowering both local and global customers to connect Brazil and the rest of the world,” said Michael Reid, CEO of Megaport.“By connecting Brazil's most critical network hubs to our global network, customers can provision high-speed connections to hundreds of data centres, service providers, and internet exchanges in 60 seconds.”

Megaport's Brazil office will be headquartered in São Paulo under the leadership of Adriano Bueno Rodrigues, a seasoned networking and telecommunications leader with over 20 years of sales leadership experience. His expertise will accelerate the Company's growth and expansion across Brazil and Latin America.

“With booming industries and rapidly advancing technology, reliable cloud and data centre connectivity has become critical for Brazil's growth,” said Adriano Bueno, Head of Sales, Brazil at Megaport.“By launching Megaport, local customers can fast-track their innovation and growth while international businesses can tap into the prosperous Brazilian market and unlock new business opportunities throughout Latin America.”

As part of its long-term strategy, Megaport is already looking toward its next phase of expansion across Brazil. For more information about Megaport's services in Brazil, please visit megaport/pt .

About Megaport

Megaport is changing how businesses connect their infrastructure, with one smart and simple platform to manage every connection. Build secure, scalable, and agile networks in just a few clicks, accessing global endpoints and creating private paths in minutes. Trusted by the world's leading companies, Megaport partners with global service providers, DC operators, systems integrators, and managed services companies, and operates in 860+ enabled locations worldwide. Megaport is ISO/IEC 27001 certified. Join the network revolution at megaport .

