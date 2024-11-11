DAX Forecast Today -11/11: Market Consolidates (Chart)

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



During my daily analysis of the European indices, the DAX 40 is showing signs of weakness, but it's probably worth noting that we have been back and forth for a while, and it certainly makes quite a bit of sense that we continue to see a lot of this type of noise. Quite frankly, the pulling back the way it has offers a little bit of value for those thinking longer term, as the DAX is the first place that money flows into when it comes to the European Union.

The technical analysis for the DAX is somewhat lackluster in the short-term, but over the longer term we have most certainly seen a lot of buying pressure that people will continue to pay close attention to. With that being the case, I am paying close attention to the €19,000 level underneath, which has shown itself to be important more than once.

It's a large, round, psychologically significant figure, and that in and of itself will attract a certain amount of attention anyway. Furthermore, we also have the 50 Day EMA sitting just above there, and that has offered quite a bit of support previously, at least over the last couple of weeks. As long as we can stay above the €19,000 level, then I think this is a situation where traders will continue to see a lot of interest in this market, and if we can build a little bit of momentum to the upside, specifically breaking above the €19,600 level, then we could see the market really start to take off. At that point, I would anticipate that the DAX will go looking to the €20,000 level above.

If we were to break down from here, then I think you would probably see a lot of negativity and various European indices, not just the DAX. After all, the DAX is the biggest index in the European Union, and of course it makes a certain amount of sense that we would see knock on effect in other indices such as Milan, Amsterdam, and so on.

