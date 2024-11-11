(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with evolution powered by AI - The global medical spa market

size is estimated to grow by USD 27.55 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

19.94%

during the forecast period. Rise in geriatric population

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

technological advancements in medical spa equipment. However,

high cost of medical spa equipment

poses a challenge market players include Advanced Aesthetics, Albir Hills Resort S.A.U., Allure Medspa, Biovital MedSpa LLC, Chic la Vie Med Spa, Clinique La Prairie, Cocoona, Compagnie de Vichy, Lanserhof Management GmbH, Lilys Medi Spa, Longevity Wellness Worldwide Lda, MEZZATORRE HOTEL S.R.L, Oetker Hotel Management Company GmbH, Serenity Medspa, and The Orchard Wellness and Health Resort.

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Age Group (Adults, Adolescents, and Geriatric), Technology (Facial treatment, Body shaping and contouring, Tatoo removal, and Others), and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The medical spa market is experiencing significant growth, particularly in the wellness tourism sector. Consumers, both female and male, adult and baby boomer, are seeking personalized beauty treatments and wellness-themed vacations. Minimally invasive treatments like chemical peels, dermal fillers, Botox injections, and laser hair removal are popular. Body sculpting methods such as radiofrequency body contouring, BTL aesthetics emsculpt, cryolipolysis (coolsculpting), and ultrasound therapy are also in demand. Wellness architecture and biophilic design are key trends in the industry, with many medispas offering luxurious, holistic wellness approaches that include relaxation therapies, nutritional counseling, stress management techniques, and mindfulness practices. The market is also seeing an increase in service offerings for aesthetic enhancements, such as laser skin rejuvenation, anti-aging treatments, and scar revision. Doctors, dermatologists, plastic surgeons, aesthetician's doctors, wellness coaches, and other medical professionals are offering a range of treatments and therapies for skin damage, wrinkles, sagging skin, age spots, and other health issues. Advanced technologies like laser technology, radiofrequency devices, and injectable treatments are driving treatment efficacy and patient satisfaction. Social media platforms and influencers are promoting these treatments, leading to increased demand. Medical spas are offering medical tourism packages, with luxury spa resorts and wellness retreats providing a range of treatments, from facial procedures and body shaping & contouring to hair removal and non-surgical lifts. The market is expected to continue growing due to the aging population, healthcare expenditure, and disposable incomes.



The medical spa industry has experienced substantial progress due to technological advancements in equipment. Laser technology, for instance, has revolutionized treatments with its wide application in skin rejuvenation, hair removal, tattoo removal, and skin tightening. Modern laser machines provide enhanced accuracy, precision, and safety. Another popular technique is microdermabrasion, which employs a machine to eliminate the skin's outer layer, enhancing texture and appearance. These advancements have expanded the range and efficacy of medical spa treatments.



The medical spa market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing popularity of wellness tourism and the demand for minimally invasive treatments. Services like chemical peels, body sculpting, tattoo removal, and personalized beauty treatments are in high demand. The wellness-themed vacations offered by hotels in the tourism sector are also driving growth. Medical spas provide a range of offerings, including dermal fillers, Botox injections, laser hair removal, facial procedures, and non-surgical lifts. Brands like Skin Spirit, Contempo Aesthetics, and Renew Medical Aesthetics are leading the way with innovative treatments like BTL aesthetics emsculpt, hydrafacial infusion toning, and cryolipolysis (coolsculpting). The market faces challenges such as licensing and treatment approvals, but the demand for aesthetic enhancements continues to rise. Consumers, particularly females, are seeking solutions for skin damage, wrinkles, sagging skin, age spots, and rejuvenation treatments. Advanced technologies like laser skin resurfacing, radiofrequency body contouring, and ultrasound therapy are driving patient satisfaction and treatment efficacy. The aging population and baby boomer generation's disposable incomes are fueling the industry's growth. Relaxation therapies, cosmetic procedures, and preventative healthcare are also key areas of focus. Influencers and celebrities on social media platforms are promoting these services, driving demand. The medical spa industry is expected to continue growing, offering a holistic wellness approach that includes nutritional counseling, stress management techniques, mindfulness practices, and personalized treatment plans. Luxury spa resorts and wellness retreats are also popular options for those seeking a more intimate experience. Medical spa equipment comes with a higher price tag than standard spa equipment due to its specialized function and stringent regulatory requirements. Advanced features and premium materials used in production contribute to the increased cost. For instance, medical-grade laser machines for treatments can range from USD50,000 to USD200,000, with regular maintenance adding to the ownership expense. Advanced skin rejuvenation machines, employing technologies like radiofrequency and ultrasound, can cost around USD40,000 or more. These investments ensure the delivery of effective, medical-grade treatments to clients.

This medical spa market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Adults

1.2 Adolescents 1.3 Geriatric



2.1 Facial treatment

2.2 Body shaping and contouring

2.3 Tatoo removal 2.4 Others



3.1 Europe

3.2 APAC

3.3 North America

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1

Adults-

The global medical spa market is experiencing notable expansion due to the rising demand for non-invasive aesthetic treatments among adults. This market is categorized by age groups, with the adult segment holding the largest market share. Adults, defined as individuals between 25 and 60 years old, are the most active consumers of aesthetic treatments to enhance their appearance and maintain a youthful look. Advancements in technology have made numerous non-invasive anti-aging treatments accessible, such as Botox, dermal fillers, and laser treatments. Botox, a popular non-invasive procedure, reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Adults prefer Botox over more invasive procedures like facelifts. Medical spas cater to this segment, offering a range of treatments and services including massages, facials, skincare, hair removal, and body contouring. These establishments provide a safe and comfortable environment, as well as the expertise of skilled staff. Additionally, the growing emphasis on self-care and wellness fuels the expansion of the adult segment in the medical spa market. Medical spas offer services promoting relaxation, stress reduction, and even treating certain ailments, such as migraines, hypertension, and eczema. Consequently, these factors are anticipated to drive the growth of the adult segment in the global medical spa market throughout the forecast period.

The medical spa market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing popularity of wellness tourism. Travelers seek rejuvenating experiences, and medical spas offer minimally invasive treatments such as chemical peels, body sculpting, and tattoo removal, among others. Wellness-themed vacations at hotels and resorts are also on the rise, integrating personalized beauty treatments and wellness programs. Medispas provide a wide range of services, including radiofrequency body contouring, BTL Aesthetics emsculpt, hydrafacial infusion toning, and more. Dermatologists, doctors, plastic surgeons, aesthetician's doctors, wellness coaches, and other medical professionals offer various treatments like Botox injections, anti-wrinkle treatments, acne therapy, laser procedures, non-surgical lifts, cool sculpting, cryolipolysis, and laser lipolysis. Chemical peels, a popular treatment, help improve the appearance of the skin by removing dead cells and promoting new cell growth. Body sculpting treatments like CoolSculpting and Cryolipolysis eliminate unwanted fat cells, while radiofrequency body contouring and BTL Aesthetics emsculpt help shape and tone the body. Tattoo removal and laser procedures have gained popularity for their ability to erase unwanted tattoos and correct skin imperfections. Non-surgical lifts, such as thread lifts and dermal fillers, provide a more youthful appearance without the need for surgery. Wellness coaches and personalized beauty treatments add an extra layer of relaxation and self-care to medical spa visits. Overall, the medical spa market caters to a wide range of clients seeking to improve their physical and mental well-being.

The medical spa market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing popularity of wellness tourism and the demand for minimally invasive treatments. This sector includes a range of offerings from chemical peels and body sculpting to tattoo removal and personalized beauty treatments. Biophilic design and wellness architecture are also gaining traction in the hospitality industry, creating wellness experiences. Medical spas offer various treatments, including dermal fillers, Botox injections, laser hair removal, and facial procedures. Technologies like radiofrequency body contouring, BTL aesthetics emsculpt, hydrafacial infusion toning, and renew medical aesthetics are driving innovation in the industry. The market caters to both females and males, adults and older generations, with an emphasis on anti-aging treatments and skin rejuvenation. Disposable incomes and the aging population, particularly baby boomers, contribute to the growing healthcare expenditure in this sector. Medical spas offer a holistic wellness approach, including relaxation therapies, cosmetic procedures, and preventative healthcare. Advanced technologies, treatment efficacy, and patient satisfaction are key factors driving the growth of the medical spa industry. Wellness coaches, dermatologists, doctors, plastic surgeons, and aesthetician's doctors provide expert care, while celebrities and influencers promote these services on social media platforms. Service offerings continue to expand, with an emphasis on aesthetic enhancements, laser skin rejuvenation, and non-surgical lifts. Medical spas provide a luxury experience, with offerings ranging from single ownership spas to intimate experiences at thermal spas. Natural ingredients and holistic wellness principles are also important aspects of the medical spa industry. Medical tourism packages and wellness retreats offer comprehensive wellness experiences, combining treatments and therapies with travel and relaxation.

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Age Group



Adults



Adolescents

Geriatric

Technology



Facial Treatment



Body Shaping And Contouring



Tatoo Removal

Others

Geography



Europe



APAC



North America



South America Middle East And Africa



7

Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

