DEBBIE JOHNSON TO GUEST ON LOVE LIGHT- VOICEAMERICA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Host, Dr. Jean Marie Farish

Navigating Your Life with Angelic GPS

Friday NOVEMBER 15, 2024 (9:00 Pacific/11:00 CST/12:00 EST)

LOVE LIGHT Show Link:

Learn the various ways Angels guide you every day and discover how to use this to navigate your life with Debbie Johnson, world renowned medium with a special connection to the Angelic Realm. Debbie has been working with clients all over the world for over 20 years. She brings messages from your Angels to you by channeling Archangels, passed loved ones, spirit guides, and healing. These messages include information about your future, your health, and any other subject where guidance is needed.

Debbie's job is to help you hear what angels are trying to tell you so that you can understand how they are talking to you. Her goal is to help you hear them better on your own. The more we understand how the spirit world communicates, the more we can access this wisdom on our own in our daily lives. Her dream is to inspire every soul she can to listen to their heart without question and doing so, raise the overall vibration and joy of the planet. Debbie will take live calls from listeners.

LIVE on Voice America

12 pm EST/ 9 am PST

Be sure to sign on early to get your question answered...

zoom meeting ID: 84690081767 Passcode: 744679

Sandra Rogers

VoiceAmerica

+1 480-553-5756

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.