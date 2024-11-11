America’S Vetdogs Partners With Utah Hockey Club And America First Credit Union To Raise Future Service Dog

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 'Archie' to make first public appearance on November 15 during Utah Hockey Club's Military Appreciation Night

Smithtown, NY and Salt Lake City, UT, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America's VetDogs , a New York based national nonprofit providing service dogs to veterans and first responders, free of charge, is thrilled to announce a partnership with Utah Hockey Club and America First Credit Union , to co-raise a future service dog for a veteran or first responder with disabilities. As part of America's VetDogs Puppy With a Purpose® program, the 13-week-old black Labrador Retriever has been named "Archie," the namesake of Arches National Park near Moab, Utah, renowned for its stunning landscape that features more than 2,000 natural sandstone arches.

Archie will undergo 14-16 months of basic training and socialization with Utah Hockey Club's staff, fans and the public. Throughout the NHL season, Utah Hockey Club will host Archie at community events and select home games at Delta Center, helping to shape him into a confident and calm future service dog. Fans can follow Archie's journey via @utahhockeyclub and @seg.community on Instagram to stay up to date on his training and local appearances.

Since arriving in Utah in October, Archie has been acclimating to his new surroundings, spending time at the club's business facility, and making regular trips to Utah's Olympic Oval for team visits. Over the next year and a half, he will focus on mastering basic commands and building social skills to prepare for his formal training at America's VetDogs campus. This foundational training will be essential in shaping him into a successful service dog for a veteran or first responder in need. Whether he's chasing balls, napping belly-up, or joining mid-day social hours with staff, Archie will continue to grow into an invaluable member of Utah Hockey Club.

"America's VetDogs is proud to partner with Utah Hockey Club and America First Credit Union to co-raise Archie during the team's inaugural NHL season,” said John Miller, president and CEO of America's VetDogs.“Archie will become a beloved part of the club, and we are deeply grateful to both Utah Hockey Club and America First Credit Union for their unwavering support of our organization, as well as their commitment to serving our nation's veterans and first responders.”

“Utah Hockey Club has been committed to making a meaningful impact in our community since day one,” said Kari Larson, senior vice president of community relations for Utah Hockey Club.“Our partnership with America's VetDogs and America First Credit Union to raise Archie is a meaningful way to honor and give back to a veteran or first responder who has served our country. We can't wait for our players, fans, and community members to meet Archie and be a part of this important journey together.”

Following his puppy raising, Archie will return to America's VetDogs campus in Smithtown, NY to begin his formal service dog training. Concluding his training, Archie will be matched at no cost with a veteran, active-duty service member, or first responder with disabilities.

Fans looking to meet Archie can do so at Utah Hockey Club's Military Appreciation Night on Nov. 15 as the team takes on the Vegas Golden Knights. Archie will be socializing with guests during a meet-and-greet on the main concourse that evening, offering a chance for fans to say hello and learn more about his journey with the club.

It costs more than $50,000 to breed, raise, train, and place one service dog; however, all America's VetDogs' services are provided at no charge to the individual. Funding comes from the generosity of individuals, corporations, and service and fraternal clubs. Veterans, first responders, and active-duty service members with disabilities can apply for a service dog, including Archie, here . Learn more by visiting .

About America's VetDogs

For more than 20 years, America's VetDogs () has trained and placed guide and service dogs to provide independence, enhanced mobility, and companionship to veterans with disabilities from all eras. In 2015, America's VetDogs opened its programs to first responders, including fire, police, and emergency medical personnel. America's VetDogs is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization founded by the Guide Dog Foundation and serves individuals from across the United States. America's VetDogs relies on contributions from generous individuals, corporations, service clubs, and foundations to fund its mission to help those who have served our country live with dignity and independence. It costs more than $50,000 to breed, raise, train, and place one assistance dog, but America's VetDogs provides its services completely free of charge to the individual. America's VetDogs has been accredited by both the International Guide Dog Federation and Assistance Dogs International.

About Utah Hockey Club

Smith Entertainment Group (SEG) established Utah's first-ever NHL franchise in April 2024, with the team set to debut in the 2024-25 season. With this move, SEG introduced the second“Big Four" major professional sports league to Utah for the first time in state history. To be known as Utah Hockey Club for their inaugural season, the club was established with a competitive, dynamic roster and 34 draft picks spanning their first three consecutive seasons (2024-27). The team will compete at Delta Center in downtown Salt Lake City, building on the renowned, energetic atmosphere for which Utah's sports and entertainment scene has become known. The arena's hockey capacity for Utah's inaugural season is 11,131 with the option to open thousands of additional single-goal view seats for select games. For more information on Utah Hockey Club, an entity of Smith Entertainment Group, visit .

Archie, Utah Hockey Club's Puppy with a Purpose

