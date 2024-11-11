Benelynk Reinforces Its Role As A Top Veteran Employer And Expands Its Network To Support More Military Veterans

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- James Tongate, VP of Military and Relations at BeneLynkSUNRISE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BeneLynk, a national provider of social care solutions to managed care plans, has seen how a Veteran's experiences and service are essential parts of their healthcare journey. Our innovative Veteran Lynk service allows BeneLynk to seamlessly communicate Veterans' care received through the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to the Veteran's managed care plan, ensuring an integrated healthcare experience. By bridging the gap between VA and other health services, Veteran Lynk enables plans to deliver more holistic and informed care to Veterans.This year, BeneLynk significantly broadened the reach of its Veteran Lynk service by forging new partnerships with the nation's premier health plans, covering more than 22 million Medicare Advantage members. These new partnerships have allowed BeneLynk to connect with a growing number of Veterans in Medicare Advantage to ensure they receive the care coordination and resources they deserve.BeneLynk is proud to announce that it has once again been recognized for its steadfast commitment to hiring and retaining Veterans and members of the military-affiliated community. This year's prestigious honors include:.Vets Indexes 2024 4-Star Veteran Employer Award – 4th consecutive year earning an award.Military Times 2024 Best For Vets Employers – 5th consecutive year earning an award.Viqtory's 2025 Military Friendly® Employer (Gold) – 5th consecutive year earning an award.Viqtory's 2025 Military Friendly® Spouse Employer (Top 10) – 5th consecutive year earning an awardBy actively recruiting and hiring those from the military-affiliated community, BeneLynk enhances its ability to serve members by leveraging the unique experiences and insights they bring to the organization. This dedication to inclusion and support has positioned BeneLynk as a trusted leader in Veteran and military spouse employment.“Receiving these prestigious awards and seeing the growth in our Veteran Lynk service this year is a testament to BeneLynk's commitment to those who have served,” announced James Tongate, VP of Military and Government Relations at BeneLynk and 10th State Command Chief Master Sergeant for the Kentucky National Guard.“I am incredibly proud of the impact we are making. The continued recognition as a top Veteran and military spouse employer reaffirms our dedication to honoring Veterans both in the workplace and in the services we provide."As BeneLynk continues to grow and expand its reach, the organization remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting Veterans and their families. Through innovative services like Veteran Lynk and a focus on Veteran employment, BeneLynk is enhancing the care Veterans receive and fostering an inclusive workplace that reflects the values of service and dedication. From the entire team at BeneLynk, thank you to all who have served.To learn more about BeneLynk's Veteran Lynk service and commitment to supporting Veterans and military families, visit BeneLynk. For inquiries about partnership opportunities, please contact .... Join BeneLynk in its mission to serve those who have served!About BeneLynkBeneLynk is a national social care vendor for managed care companies. BeneLynk engages members to understand health-related social needs and provides professional advocacy to help them access benefits. BeneLynk removes the barriers to allow members to live their healthiest lives.

