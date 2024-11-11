عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

EURUSD Wave Analysis 11 November 2024


11/11/2024 2:13:11 PM

(MENAFN- FxPro)

– EURUSD under bearish pressure

– Likely to fall to support level 1.0600

EURUSD currency pair is under bearish pressure after the earlier breakout of the key support level 1.0685, which has been reversing the price from the middle of June.

The breakout of the support level 1.0685 should strengthen the bearish pressure on this currency pair.

Given the simultaneously bullish USD sentiment and the bearish Euro sentiment seen across the FX markets today, EURUSD currency pair can be expected to fall to the next support level 1.0600 (former strong support from April).

-p src=/wp-content/themes/fxpro_news_2019/assets/images/2024-02-820x312-2.png>

MENAFN11112024000156011031ID1108873301


FxPro

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search