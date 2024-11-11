EQS-News: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: MM Group expands Management Board (news with additional features)

11.11.2024 / 13:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The Supervisory Board of Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG (MM) has appointed Niels Flierman (49), as new member of the Management Board for a three-year period starting January 2025. Up to now, Niels has headed the Paper & Recycling division of DS Smith, a worldwide leading provider of sustainable fibre-based packaging headquartered in London, and has been a member of the Group Executive Team. At MM he will be responsible for the MM Board & Paper division, which will ensure a well-balanced and strengthened coverage of responsibilities in the future four-member Management Board: Peter Oswald CEO, Franz Hiesinger CFO, Roman Billiani“MM Food & Premium Packaging“, Niels Flierman“MM Board & Paper”.

Niels Flierman has approximately 25 years of management experience in the paper industry, where he successfully tackled both growth and restructuring tasks. At DS Smith he was responsible for 15 paper mills in Europe and the US, as well as 38 recycling sites in 14 countries.



Wolfgang Eder, Chairman of the MM Supervisory Board, emphasises that MM is looking forward to further expanding its cost, technology and innovation leadership in a challenging time with a strong and balanced Management Board team. With Niels Flierman, the Company has successfully gained an excellent internationally experienced manager.



