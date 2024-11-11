Original-Research: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (Von First Berlin Equity Research Gmbh)

Original-Research: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH

Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG Company Name: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG ISIN: DE000A1J5RX9

Reason for the research: Q3 Update Recommendation: Kaufen from: 11.11.2024 Target price: €3 Target price on sight of: 12 Monate Last rating change: - Analyst: Kevin Sheil

Telefónica SA, die Muttergesellschaft der Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG, hat letzte Woche die Ergebnisse für Q3/24 veröffentlicht. Die Hauptkennzahlen für das Deutschlandgeschäft zeigen weiterhin eine robuste operative Performance mit einer soliden AEBITDA-Marge von 33%. Angetrieben von einer soliden Performance der Eigenmarken entsprach der Umsatz in Deutschland mit €2,10 Mrd. (-1,6 % J/J) unseren Schätzungen (€2,13 Mrd.; -1,5%). Der Umsatz wurde jedoch aufgrund der Halbierung der Mobile Termination Rates (MTR) ab Januar 2024 auf €0,20 und die Änderungen des 1&1-Vertrags beeinträchtigt. Unserer Ansicht nach bleibt die Marke O2 in Deutschland in einem weiterhin rationalen Telekommunikationsmarkt stark. Wir stufen Telefónica Deutschland Holding weiterhin mit Kaufen und einem Kursziel von €3 ein.



Telefónica SA, the parent of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG, published Q3/24 results last week. Headline numbers for the Germany business continued to show robust operating performance with a solid 33% AEBITDA margin. Driven by solid own brand performance, German revenue of €2.10bn (-1.6% Y/Y) was in-line with FBe (€2.13bn; -1.5%). However, the topline figure was offset by headwinds, due to the halving of mobile termination rates (MTR) from January 2024 to €0.20 and the changes to the 1&1 contract. In our view, the O2 brand remains strong in Germany in what continues to be a rational telecommunications market. We maintain our Buy rating and €3 target price.



