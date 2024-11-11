Digital Twin Market To Grow By USD 114.1 Billion From 2024-2028, Driven By Industry 4.0 And Iot, Report On Market Evolution Powered By AI - Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving transformation - The global digital twin market

size is estimated to grow by USD 114.1 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

64.1%

during the forecast period. 4.0 and industrial iot

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

increasing traction in healthcare sector. However,

high cost of deployment and complex architecture of digital twin

poses a challenge market players include ANSYS Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, DNV Group AS, General Electric Co., Hexagon AB, Honeywell International Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Johnson Controls International Plc., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., PTC Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, SAP SE, ScaleOut Software Inc., Siemens AG, Software AG, SWIM Inc., Veerum Inc., and Wipro Ltd..







Global digital twin market 2024-2028

Digital Twin Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 64.1% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 114104.7 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 44.71 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, UK, Germany, China, and Japan Key companies profiled ANSYS Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, DNV Group AS, General Electric Co., Hexagon AB, Honeywell International Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Johnson Controls International Plc., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., PTC Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, SAP SE, ScaleOut Software Inc., Siemens AG, Software AG, SWIM Inc., Veerum Inc., and Wipro Ltd.

Market Driver

The Digital Twin market is experiencing significant growth as businesses adopt advanced digital technologies like IoT, AI, and ML to create virtual replicas of physical assets. These digital twins enable real-time data collection and analysis, leading to improved product lifecycle management, personalized medicine, traffic management, and energy consumption optimization. Industries like healthcare, transportation, energy, infrastructure, and aerospace and defense are leveraging digital twin technology for virtual prototyping, predictive maintenance, and optimization of processes and systems. The market also includes trends like connected vehicle services, energy optimization, construction, and smart city projects. However, data security and cyber threats are key challenges that need to be addressed. AI advancements and cloud-based solutions are driving digital transformation across various sectors, including IT and telecommunication, real estate, and manufacturing. The future of digital twin technology lies in extended reality, semiconductors, and IIoT, with a focus on reducing carbon emissions and improving supply chain optimization.



The healthcare sector leads the way in technology adoption, prioritizing cost reduction and superior patient care. AI, IoT, and analytics are among the technologies being integrated into healthcare business processes. In recent years, digital twin technology has gained prominence in this industry. By creating 3D models of hospitals, processes, staffing, and care models, hospital management can anticipate bed shortages, germ transmission, staff schedules, and operating room efficiency. Digital twin solutions enable informed decisions, optimizing patient care, costs, and facility performance.



Market

Challenges



The Digital Twin market is experiencing significant growth due to the integration of advanced digital technologies like IoT, AI, and ML in various industries. Digital Twin Technology allows for virtual prototyping of real-world objects, providing real-time data and analysis for sectors like healthcare, transportation, energy, infrastructure, and more. Challenges include data collection, cyber threats, and real-time model accuracy. Industries like Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Energy and Utilities, IT and Telecommunication, Real Estate, and Construction are leveraging Digital Twin for personalized medicine, traffic management, parts and product twins, process and system twins, and energy consumption optimization. AI advancements and Big Data Analytics are driving Digital Transformation, with cloud-based solutions and RPA enabling optimization in industries like Aerospace, Telecommunications, and Supply Chain. Extended reality technologies like VR, AR, and XR are also playing a role in Digital Twin applications. However, challenges remain in areas like data security, interoperability, and scalability. IIoT, carbon emissions reduction, and semiconductor manufacturing are also adopting Digital Twin Technology. ai_dominating_segment_factor

Segment Overview



This digital twin market report extensively covers market segmentation by





1.1 On-premises 1.2 Cloud



2.1 Manufacturing

2.2 Energy and utilities

2.3 Aerospace and defense

2.4 Automotive 2.5 Infrastructure and others



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa 3.5 South America

1.1

On-premises-

The digital twin market is primarily driven by large enterprises in the aerospace, automobile, and manufacturing sectors, who prefer on-premises digital twin solutions due to their emphasis on intellectual property (IP) and data security. On-premises digital twin solutions offer companies complete control over data security, allowing them to set user access policies, install firewalls and antivirus software, and promptly install security patches. These solutions align with business objectives and provide better security and control compared to cloud-based alternatives. On-premises digital twin solutions have several advantages, including data control, less vendor dependency, foundation for future hybrid cloud expansion, and easier customization. Companies such as General Electric Co. (GE), National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), and Schneider Electric have adopted on-premises digital twin solutions. GE alone has deployed over one million digital twins on its premises. The benefits of on-premises digital twin solutions are expected to maintain steady growth during the forecast period, as large enterprises prioritize security. Contactless delivery of products and services is also driving adoption across various industries, including manufacturing and healthcare. Digital twin solutions enable predictive modeling, greater transparency, and insight into product behaviors, allowing businesses to make informed decisions regarding capacity and inventory in supply chains. Overall, the on-premises segment of the global digital twin market is poised for growth due to its ability to address the unique needs of large enterprises and provide enhanced security and control.

Research Analysis

The Digital Twin Market is experiencing rapid growth due to the increasing adoption of advanced digital technologies such as IoT, AI, and ML in various industries. Digital Twins are virtual replicas of physical assets or processes, enabling real-time data collection and analysis for improved performance, predictive maintenance, and optimization. The market spans across sectors like healthcare, transportation, energy, and manufacturing, among others, with applications in virtual prototyping, smart cities, and supply chain optimization. Big Data Analytics plays a crucial role in deriving insights from the vast amounts of data generated by Digital Twins. However, the market also faces challenges such as cyber threats and the need for cloud-based solutions and RPA to manage the complex data ecosystem. The Digital Twin Market is poised to revolutionize industries by providing real-time models, 3D modeling, and enabling digital transformation.

Market Research Overview

Digital Twin technology is a revolutionary concept that leverages advanced digital technologies such as IoT, AI, and ML to create virtual replicas of physical assets, processes, or systems. These virtual models provide real-time data and insights, enabling optimized performance, predictive maintenance, and improved efficiency across various industries. The Digital Twin market is witnessing significant growth, with applications spanning healthcare, transportation, energy, infrastructure, and more. Virtual prototyping, personalized medicine, traffic management, and energy consumption optimization are some of the key areas benefiting from this technology. Product Twin, Process Twin, System Twin, and Parts Twin are various types of Digital Twins used to enhance product lifecycle management, optimize supply chain, and improve infrastructure management. Industries like aerospace, automotive, energy and utilities, IT and telecommunication, real estate, and construction are adopting Digital Twin technology for digital transformation. The technology's potential extends to virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR), enabling experiences in industries like aerospace, telecommunications, and smart cities. With the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions, RPA, and big data analytics, Digital Twin Technology is set to revolutionize various sectors, optimizing processes, reducing carbon emissions, and improving overall efficiency. However, with the increasing adoption of Digital Twin technology comes the challenge of cyber threats, security measures to protect real-time models and data. AI advancements and XR technologies will further enhance the capabilities of Digital Twin Technology, making it an essential tool for businesses undergoing digital transformation.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Deployment



On-premises

Cloud

End-user



Manufacturing



Energy And Utilities



Aerospace And Defense



Automotive

Infrastructure And Others

Geography



North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa South America



7

Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

