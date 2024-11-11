Wesco Employees Volunteer At The 38Th Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project

MENAFN - 3BL) Habitat for Humanity's 38th Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project kicked off recently in East St. Paul. This year's weeklong event took place at The Heights, where Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity plans to build 147 units, its largest development to date.

The Heights is a model for sustainable, resilient, affordable housing, with plans to be an all-electric community working toward LEED Platinum Certification, the highest rating given to highly efficient and cost-saving green buildings. The Habitat homes will feature solar panels or shingles, air source heat pumps, water conservation measures and more.

Wesco team members in the Twin Cities region came together to build 35 new homes during the Habitat for Humanity International Carter Work Project . We applaud our team members for volunteering their time to make affordable homeownership a possibility for families in their community.

Giving back to our communities is an essential part of who we are. That commitment is the inspiration behind Wesco Cares . This corporate philanthropic program allows Wesco to make a positive and lasting impact within the communities where our employees work and reside.

Learn more about the impact we're making in the communities where our employees live and work here .