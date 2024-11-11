Car Rams Pedestrians At Chinese Sports Centre, Several Injured: Police

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Beijing: A car ploughed into pedestrians Monday evening in the southern Chinese city of Zhuhai, injuring multiple people, local said, a day ahead of a major airshow in the same city.

"A passenger car hit a number of pedestrians at the sports centre in Xiangzhou District of Zhuhai City and drove away," the police said in a statement.

China's largest airshow showcasing Beijing's civil and military aerospace sector will be held in the same city starting on Tuesday.

"After being alerted, the police quickly dispatched officers to the scene and assisted in sending the injured to hospital for treatment," the police added, without giving details of how many people had been injured or the motive of the driver.

The 62-year-old driver surnamed Fan has been arrested and investigations are being carried out, the police said.

On Chinese social media platform Weibo, censors appeared to have deleted videos and photos showing the aftermath of the incident.

Deadly traffic accidents occur frequently in China, due to lax safety standards and widespread disorderly driving.

Six people died after a car lost control and slammed into bikes and other vehicles on a bridge in central China's Hunan province in September.

That same month, a school bus ploughed into a crowd of people outside a middle school in eastern China, killing 11 parents and students.

And in July, police said a vehicle crashed into pedestrians in the central city of Changsha, killing eight people and injuring five.