Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets Palestinian Minister Of Education And Higher Education
Date
11/11/2024 2:00:19 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha: Minister of State for International Cooperation HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met today with HE Dr. Amjad Barham, Minister of Education and Higher Education in the State of Palestine, who is currently visiting the country.
The meeting dealt with discussing the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, discussing challenges facing the educational sector in Palestine, in addition to a number of issues of joint interest.
HE the Minister of State for International Cooperation reiterated during the State of Qatar's firm and supportive position for the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people, foremost of which is their right to establish their independent state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.
