United Kennel Club Announces Relaunch Of Historic American Field Publication

Available in print to subscribers by late December 2024! Steeped in tradition and with a legacy spanning over 150 years, the American Field Sportsman's Journal by UKC is back in production as a leading authority for hunting dog enthusiasts.

United Kennel Club (UKC) is the world's leading dog sports organization, offering more than two dozen sport types and a multitude of titling opportunities for Dogs That Do More. (PRNewsfoto/United Kennel Club)

Receive Your Print Copy in Full Color by Christmas!

KALAMAZOO, Mich., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UKC is proud to announce the relaunch and special edition of the American Field Sportsman's Journal publication, available to subscribers in December 2024. The storied American Field publication ran in print from the 1870's to its discontinuation in early 2020.

UKC's 2021 acquisition of American Field Publishing Company created the path for UKC to revive this legacy title. Subscribe before 11/15/2024 at 11:59 p.m., ET, via ukcdogs,

to receive the Special Edition preview issue. Subscribers can expect delivery around the Christmas holiday making it a perfect stocking stuffer for yourself and the hunting dog enthusiasts in your family.

The 150-year-old legacy is back in print!

Dating as far back as 1874, The American Field was delivered weekly to the homes of sporting dog enthusiasts and hunters across America, paving the way for the all-around sportsman's publication. The original publication covered topics such as hunting and travel stories, natural history, trap and skeet shooting results, stud dog ads, field trial placements, and tips on how to catch your fish-of-a-lifetime. In recent decades it evolved into becoming the premier periodical for the pointing dog field trial community. Produced at a weekly frequency, the wide variety of outdoor sports coverage was highly anticipated by its subscribers and the publication dominated its class for many years.

In early 2020, this time-honored legacy publication came to an unscheduled rest, but that rest has been fruitful and productive. Now under the ownership of

UKC,

The American Field

publication has been rebranded as

American Field Sportsman's Journal.

It is with great pride and reverence that we are returning this iconic periodical to its original grandeur and its roots as an authentic and esteemed outdoor publication to celebrate the sporting lifestyle for those who value a day in the field with canine hunting companions.

Steeped in tradition and with a legacy spanning over 150 years, the American Field Sportsman's Journal is back in production as a leading authority for hunting dog enthusiasts. With a special nod to our rich history of field trialing, we are showcasing our way of life with all sporting dogs-including bird dogs, retrievers, hounds, beagles, and other types of hunting and working dogs-together in one publication.

As the heartbeat of the hunting dog community, the pages of American Field Sportsman's Journal are the prime place for your brand to connect with hunting dog enthusiasts. Additional advertising is welcomed. Your brand will be featured alongside captivating photography, in-depth features, informative articles, heartfelt stories, and other artistic and literary works that chronicle the unique partnership between humans and hunting dogs.

ABOUT

Guided by the belief that dogs make a difference by being the best partner a human can have in the field, on the job, or in a competition event, UKC is a community for people and dogs to pursue excellence together. Founded in 1898, UKC

has been enhancing the lives of Dogs That Do More, and their owners, by providing essential resources to help owners and breeders make informed decisions. The dog-human bond is celebrated through family-friendly programs highlighting the instincts and heritage of purebred and mixed-breed dogs alike. Visit ukcdogs for more.

SOURCE United Kennel Club

